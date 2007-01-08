8 things you may not know about iTunes

The Blogger user Jonndailey has posted an interesting article with tips that you may not know about iTunes. Some of them I knew about, however, some of them I didn’t and are quite interesting features:
2. Did you know: You can drag songs directly from the iTunes Store into your library and make a playlist of 30 second tracks? This may be stupid to some people, but if you’re determining whether you’re actually going to purchase an album from the store, this could be of good use.
4. Did you know: There is an unwritten rule at Apple that allows you to re-download all of your older purchased music if you’ve lost it. You won’t find it on any document, but call Apple and tell them you lost all your music in a mac to mac transfer, they’ll allow you to re-download every song you’ve ever purchased free of charge.
6. Did you know: you can jump to songs and playlists without going to the search bar in the top right of the iTunes window. If you casually type in any letters of a song, artist or album while iTunes is the foremost app, iTunes will locate that song. It doesn’t work as well as using the search box, but if you need to get to something really fast try it out.
I doubt you’d have much luck if 100 people phone Apple at the same time asking them to re-download your purchased music at once, but still, it’s interesting to know that they provide such a service. You can view the other tips by clicking on the link below.
Comments
Mike Eisenburger says
I back up all of my iTunes purchases, but I like the feature of accessing my content from the cloud. People need to be aware that their content may disappear from iTunes at any time. I’ve had albums and movies that I purchased from iTunes disappear from the iTunes cloud. I see the exact same content available in the iTunes Store, but would need to purchase it again to make it available from the cloud. I complained, but Apple didn’t offer to make my purchased movie available to me again. Here is their response:
Regretfully Apple is not able to guarantee limitless forever downloading of all purchased content, it is mainly an add-on service we offer for convenience, that can be revoked by the rights owner who owns the original content at any time. Apple doesn’t own the rights to any of the movie content we sell, we just provide a distribution platform for the network and studios to distribute their content.
Sprung says
Please check your source. It appears one of your css pages is not making it to the front.
This, in turn, creates a gray page with black and gray text, and is difficult to read.
;-) I’ll be back to re-read.
Alex Becker says
that is good service.
Pattie says
From what I’ve heard, the re-download of all songs ever purchased from i-Tunes is a one time only thing. Wil Wheaton mentioned it on his blog when his computer blew up and he couldn’t get his music back.