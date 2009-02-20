The Battlestar Galactica Series coming to an end and the (main) characters are dropping like flies.

To review the whole reimagined series before they reach the ultimate climax, we thought it were time to round up all the characters and publish a list of our 15 Best Battlestar Galactica Characters.

The list is based on the complexity of the characters and their persona. It played no role if the character only appeared in only some episodes.

15. Lee “Apollo” Adama

The character of Lee Adama could have been much more intriguing and never really climbs up to become one of the stronger, better persona in the series, mainly because of poor acting compared to author characters.

Lee certainly was at his best as CAG of the Battlestar Galactica and in the period of self-conflict about which side to chose. Lee’s best scenes are arguably the moments when he stands up against the military decisions of his father, Admiral William Adama.

14. Scar

Scar is a Raider fighter, so called because of the battle damage endured over time. Scar is feared and has destroyed many vessels from the fleet, separating them from their wingmates.

The hunt for Scar starts a escalates the rivalry between Starbuck and Kat, who will eventually kill the feared hunter. Featuring in only one episode Scar is an exception in this list because of the fear and terror he manages to create among the squad

13. Lieutenant Sharon “Athena” Agathon

Sharon Athena, Number Eight, had as task to seduce Helo and then become pregnant, but things went wrong and she fell in love with Helo. As first Cylon in the series to show genuine feelings, she later managed it to win the trust of President Laura Roslin and Admiral Adama, becoming a trusted crew member of the Galactica.

12. Number Five, AKA Litmus Doral

Number Five appears to be among the most anti-human Cylons seen in the series. Five is downloaded frequently and always insists on humans capitulating without any resistance. Five considers Cylons as the kids of the humans, who will rule when the parents time has ended.

One of the copies of Number Five, Litmus, is a suicide bomber on board of the Galactica.

11. Louanne Katraine

Kat, a former drug-runner on Caprica, is selected as candidate Viper pilot because of her previous fly experience. Soon she develops as a psychological opponent of Kara Trace, who is her instructor.

Kat is headstrong, arrogant and a very driven pilot. This ultimately earns her the title of Top Gun on board of the Galactica, after she kills Scar.

10. Admiral Helena Cain

Admiral Helena Cain, from the colony Tauron, was Admiral of the Battlestar Pegasus. Although rather unpopular as a character, mainly because of the decisions she made when escaping the Cylon attack on the 12 colonies and for her attitude towards Admiral Adama, she certainly is one of the strongest women in the series.

Shot by Gina Inviere, in Resurrection Ship, Part II, she only appeared in 3 episodes but her character was revised in the movie Razor.

9. Tom Zarek

Tom Zarek, former political activist, is a charismatic power-hungry character. Torn between winning the sympathy of the people in charge and his own need for hunger, he shows his true and not really democratic nature several times. During the whole series he always sides with the camp most likely to offer him more power.

Under the reign of President Baltar, he becomes Vice-President and subsequently President when Baltar Gaius goes missing. Surprisingly he then offers Laura Roslin to opportunity to become President again in exchange for a role in the new government. He then proceeds to chase Gaius whom he now considers being a traitor and collaborator. Like these there are many more plans Zarek had before his execution, but every time his charisma manages to gather popularity among the fans.

8. President Laura Roslin

President Roslin is an admirable woman, taking the task up to save humanity from the Cylons. At first she is a fierce opponent of Admiral Adama’s decisions but with time both start to collaborate more and more. Laura Roslin clearly has and influence on the Admiral and due to her he becomes more democratic with time. It is obvious a relationship between both will grow, although I might have preferred to wait a little longer for the confirmation.

I doubt her relationship with William Adama makes this powerful and driven woman climb up our personal ranks as it seems hard to forgive her for having thrown Adama in the brig.

During the entire series Laura Roslin not only fights the Cylons but also a case of terminal cancer.

7. Colonel Saul Tigh

Perfectly played, Colonel Tigh is a rather disillusioned person in life, but a good soul. Just like Admiral Adama, Saul Tigh carries lots of baggage with him. Tigh also is an alcoholic.

Tigh has no real aims in life anymore and clearly suffers under the burden of life. He is satisfied with his role within the Fleet and aspires no higher role within the military. In times of absence of Adama it is clear that he would rather not prefer to be the Commanding Officer.

The bona fide character of Colonel Saul Tigh is only emphasized in a personal conversation with Admiral Adama after their return from Earth. Tigh values friendship over Cylonship.

6. Gaius Baltar

Gaius Baltar is at times hard to like because of the complexity of his persona. What makes Baltar hard to get are all the flaws he has and publicly displays. And his freak-outs.

His instability, and often his desire to be a Cylon, make this character rather unlikely not to be helped by his egocentric behavior. Technically one of the most complex characters of the series.

Most of all, Gaius has the honor of having a relationship with Caprica Six (or had one… he thinks). We hate him forever for this.

5. Leoben Conoy, AKA Number Two

Displaying as first character the weakness of Cylons for radiation in a stand-off with Admiral Adama, Leoben always fares a harsh anti-human course.

Leoben is specialized in seeding doubts and mis-information. His obsession with Kara Thrace borders the psychotic and it wouldn’t surprise me if it were revealed that Leoben is Starbuck’s father.

4. Dr. S. Cottle

Dr. Cottle, Battlestar Galactica’s Chief Mediacal Officer, is possibly the most charming and funnest character in the series. His (politically incorrect) smoking habit is perfectly timed and often makes one grin.

Although Dr. Cottle prefers to stay neutral in political matters, he was called upon faking the death of Hera tarnishing slightly his persona. He is a long term friend of Admiral Adama and also one of the few on board of the Battlestar Galactica who will occasionally speak up to the Commander.

3. Number Six

Let’s get things right: Number Six is the Sci-Fi fans’ and nerds’ dream. Period.

Other than that, the character is awesomely profiled and very complex, due to the different variations of Number Sixes. Predator alike but also caring. And bearer of Saul Tigh’s child, the first 100% Cylon Baby.

Have I mentioned Number Six is smokingly hot?

2. Captain Kara “Starbuck” Thrace

Having grown up with the original series it may have sounded weird some years ago had I said that some day I would laugh at Dirk Benedict for his “Starbuck” character, but this frakkin’ bitch blonde surely made that statement become true. Today it seems almost impossible to think that Starbuck should not be a woman.

Kara Thrace is another very complex character in the series, not just because she’s a woman. We would almost forget that if it weren’t for her permanent romantic escapades. We’ll forgive her this weakness.

1. Admiral William Adama

Admiral William Adama is without any doubt the most charismatic and best character of the series. Although at times his choices are purely militaristic and maybe unpopular there is no doubt that he always aims to achieve the best for his crew and the survivors even. He considers the task to keep humanity alive his task. This surely comes from his personal background, having had a harsh life himself.