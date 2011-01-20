Rubik’s Cube for Dummies: How to Solve Rubik’s Cube in 20 Moves

Who among you have problems solving Rubik’s Cube? Remember my post last year about some guys who determined God’s Number – 20? Well, saying that the minimum number of moves to solve the puzzle is 20 is one thing. Actually solving the puzzle in 20 moves is another thing.

If you cannot figure out those 20 moves on your own, do not fret. Someone else has done the hard task for you and created an infographic that will show you – step by step – how to solve Rubik’s Cube in 20 moves. No more, no less.

Just to make things more fun, they threw in a handful of other pieces of information. Did you know that Erno Rubik invented the cube in 1974 in Budapest? Okay, you probably know that already. You also already know that all sorts of Rubik’s Cubes have been made – from cakes to jewelry to dresses.

How about this: Did you know that there is an art movement called Rubikubism? Did you also know that, allegedly, there are conditions such as Cubist’s Thumb and Rubik’s Wrist? Obviously, people who spend way too much time playing around with the cube can develop these conditions.

So yeah, there are a lot of things you can learn about Rubik’s Cube aside from actually exerting the effort to solve the puzzle. Here’s the infographic, courtesy of some guy at Reddit. ((Source: blasgiug))

Just click on the image for a larger view.



Visit Page 2 to see videos of how to solve the Rubik’s Cube.

Kickstarter funded gadgets & tech on the Forevergeek Kickstarter Store

Related

Continue reading →