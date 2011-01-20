Rubik’s Cube for Dummies: How to Solve Rubik’s Cube in 20 Moves

Who among you have problems solving Rubik’s Cube? Remember my post last year about some guys who determined God’s Number – 20? Well, saying that the minimum number of moves to solve the puzzle is 20 is one thing. Actually solving the puzzle in 20 moves is another thing.
If you cannot figure out those 20 moves on your own, do not fret. Someone else has done the hard task for you and created an infographic that will show you – step by step – how to solve Rubik’s Cube in 20 moves. No more, no less.
Related: Rubik’s Cube for Beginners
Just to make things more fun, they threw in a handful of other pieces of information. Did you know that Erno Rubik invented the cube in 1974 in Budapest? Okay, you probably know that already. You also already know that all sorts of Rubik’s Cubes have been made – from cakes to jewelry to dresses.
How about this: Did you know that there is an art movement called Rubikubism? Did you also know that, allegedly, there are conditions such as Cubist’s Thumb and Rubik’s Wrist? Obviously, people who spend way too much time playing around with the cube can develop these conditions.
So yeah, there are a lot of things you can learn about Rubik’s Cube aside from actually exerting the effort to solve the puzzle. Here’s the infographic, courtesy of some guy at Reddit. ((Source: blasgiug))
Just click on the image for a larger view.
Visit Page 2 to see videos of how to solve the Rubik’s Cube.
Kickstarter funded gadgets & tech on the Forevergeek Kickstarter Store
Comments
Kris@bestmicrowaveoven says
Every time I see a Rubik’s cube I think of the movie “In the Pursuit of Happyness” with Will Smith. I’m glad to see this “cheat sheet”, now maybe I can successfully complete one! Thanks for posting.
Tristen says
I scrambled my cube and did those moves but it was still scrambled when i finished… i need help
Rachel says
I get so annoyed at the Rubik’s Cube but I will solve it!
Yaya says
haha that happens A LOT!
John says
well maybe because this is full of crap you cannot solve a rubiks cube by doing these steps.
SolverSarah says
well, this was no help at all. i tried this so many times, and it was just as figured out as it was when i started. this is just a waste of time. doesnt help. dont bother trying. try this instead:
http://www.rubiks.com/solving-center/3x3_guide/stage2.php
ellis says
its fake
Wes says
Yep
Scott says
Ha, that 9×9 video is pretty cool!
I’ve been using the Rubik’s Solving Centre on their website: http://www.rubiks.com/solving-center/
But I’m having real problems solving my cube :(
igor says
This method doesn’t work. You should skip the shortcuts and just learn the proper way to solve the cube. There are many methods for beginners but you should find the one that suits your comprehension.
I think this one is as good as any:
brianna says
hey. um, like that vid wasn’t that helpful. I’m still mixed up. like, really mixed up. so that didn’t do me any good…
Kylie says
Everyone has it mixed up differently so it’s almost impossible for anyone to do exactly what he is doing in the video. It’s really hard to lean and how to master the Rubiks cube , but you will not learn how to do it by watching these videoes because like I said there is almost no possible way that a person has their Rubiks cube mixed up the exact way another person does in their video
Trajer says
Thank you so much .i love you!!!!!!!!!!!!!
I actually didn’t know all that stuff because I didn’t even bother to look it up when I started to get into the rubix cube.:). And shit my sis just messed up my rubix cube sorry;( btw I know go to dance to the platipus walk every day I’m shuffling and ttylxox.check out my videos the stajetts that is my dad dance to every day I’m shuffling and he taught me bye bye and I love you so much do you have a girlfriend….,.)/46($&;)&”
Mike says
This really isn’t accurate…as it says at the bottom of the infographic, the number of 20 moves comes from the fact that every possible position of the cube can be solved in 20 moves or less, but not necessarily the exact moves shown. That solution will work for a small number of possible positions.
tegami says
woooooooooooooooooooooaw youmaybe the badiest person ha imposible
austin says
how do you solve it once you have one side i get confused with the T’s bit HEELLLPPPP!!!!!!!!!!
noor says
if u’ve gt the T..1/3 work of it is done..
i actully lernt two diff methods n merged them.. so i cn solve it nw.. n its pretty esy actully..
if ur a total noobi then try this.. hop u undrstnd it..http://www.ryanheise.com/cube/beginner.html
tak ur tym undrstndin it.. i did too..
ad says
i cant solve it
Youssef says
I cant solve it
Saeed says
I didn’t undrestand what the first position of Cube is.
CAn anyone tell me plz?
wdf says
The author is an idiot, those 20 moves describe a solution from THAT initial position of the cube, not for any possible configuration. The people trying it thinking it will work for them are also idiots
Akshat says
First of all you are a big idiot. Do you know that?
Mikayla says
I just got a star wars rubiks cube so is it diferent
Adesh says
20 Moves is a lie. Not all the permutations can be solved in 20 moves. You need to get it to either one of the compatible 739,484 positions to be able to use the 20 move solution.
Krow says
A quick response those commenting about the 20 moves theory. It has been proven by mathematicians that regardless of how screwed up a cube is, it is possible to solve it in 20 moves…possible, but VERY unlikely.