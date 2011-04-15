15 Amazing ‘Dark Knight Rises’ Posters

The art of the fan-made poster is alive and well. Talented artists have been making fake posters for The Dark Knight Rises practically since the moment The Dark Knight ended. But since then, we’ve learned the title of the third movie (meh) and who the film’s stars and new characters will be (Bane! Catwoman!).

These fifteen posters — fan-made, every one — reflect the real cast and potential storylines of the film. And you’ll wish that every one of them was real.

These first three posters by artist Victor Geronimo capture a look for the two new villains — Bane, played by Tom Hardy, and Catwoman, played by Anne Hathaway — that feels perfectly at home in Christopher Nolan’s version of Batman’s world. The colors are fantastic, too. [Sources: 1, 2, 3]

I’m in love with the idea behind this one, by P2P Productions. Gotham no longer uses the Bat Signal, but as Batman himself glides over the city, his shadow casts the Signal into the clouds. Slick. [Source]

Nicholas Baltra created this one, where Batman’s “backup” bats form his insignia in the sky. [Source]

Minimalism works to this one’s advantage, by Geoff Glees. Anne Hathaway’s black-and-white mug smiles at us knowingly as she stares into Batman’s face. The red lipstick is the color of blood, of course, sealing the deal. [Source]

The inclusion of Bane as one of the main villains has sent many a fan’s mind spinning with thoughts of “Knightfall,” the 1993 comic book storyline where Batman’s back was broken at the culmination of a brutal fight against Bane. This clever poster by Thomas Clarke plays directly to that potential source material. [Source]

Another poster taking inspiration from “Knightfall,” this design by Fro Design Co. has an almost Saul Bass quality to it. It’s for sale, if you’re interested, at this link. [Source]

Ryan Luckoo’s sepia toned poster featuring Bane hits all the right notes. It doesn’t have a tagline and doesn’t need one. [Source]

This one calls to mind those Dark Knight posters featuring the Joker painting his red smile across Batman’s logo. Try as I might, I couldn’t locate the artist behind this one (please post their name/link in the comments if you know it). [Source]

Another one where the focus is on Bane, drawing inspiration again from Joker’s graffiti-like scrawls from the last movie. Artist Max “Cure4” manages to smartly tie together the plot points of Batman’s new outsider status with Bane’s deadly intentions. [Source]

Love the colors and composition. Love the tagline, evoking the threads between all three Nolan movies. And gargoyles are always cool. By “hobo95.” [Source]

It’s the details on Sascha Cybula’s Bane-centric poster that make it work. The cuts and scars on Bane’s skin, the torn gloves, Batman’s logo etched in blood… Consider it the “horror movie” entry in this collection. [Source]

Brilliantly stylish, “El Gato”‘s take on Catwoman is the first image to truly evoke the pathos that Anne Hathaway is capable of bringing to the role. [Source]

I’ve saved the best for last. In my opinion, Josh Gilbert’s interpretation of Batman’s continuing struggle against the police is the best of the bunch. With helicopters bearing down on him, Batman makes a daring leap through a high-rise window, and attempts to glide to safety. The whole thing is just brilliant, but that broken glass logo is absolute perfection. [Source]