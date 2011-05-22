50 Minimalist Movie Posters

The key to good minimalistic design is to use as few shapes as possible, and make sure it’s rich in symbolism. No detail — not even the contrast between the colors used — is to be wasted. All of it must serve the purpose of conveying much with little.

Here are 50 awesome movie posters made by fans in terrific minimalist style. Many of them are themed around inside jokes that only those who have seen the film will get, and there’s a healthy mix of classic film and modern (and even a few that aren’t out yet).

Get ready to smile when that instant moment of understanding hits you. Which I guess equates to 50 smiles.

Alien

Back to the Future

Batman

Batman Begins

Captain America

The Dark Knight

Die Hard

Dirty Harry

District 9

Donnie Darko

Face/Off

Goonies

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone

Inception

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Inner Space

Iron Man

Jaws

Jurassic Park

The Karate Kid

Kill Bill

The Matrix

Metropolis

Misery

Monsters, Inc.

Office Space

Planet of the Apes

The Prestige

Primer

Psycho

Pulp Fiction

Raiders of the Lost Ark

Reservoir Dogs

RoboCop

Rocky

Se7en

Spider-Man

Star Wars

Superman: The Man of Steel

Sweeney Todd

Terminator

Toy Story

Tron Legacy

2001

Unbreakable

The Usual Suspects

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory

