50 Minimalist Movie Posters

The key to good minimalistic design is to use as few shapes as possible, and make sure it’s rich in symbolism. No detail — not even the contrast between the colors used — is to be wasted. All of it must serve the purpose of conveying much with little.
Here are 50 awesome movie posters made by fans in terrific minimalist style. Many of them are themed around inside jokes that only those who have seen the film will get, and there’s a healthy mix of classic film and modern (and even a few that aren’t out yet).
Get ready to smile when that instant moment of understanding hits you. Which I guess equates to 50 smiles.
Alien
[Source]
Back to the Future
[Source]
Batman
[Source]
Batman Begins
[Source]
Captain America
[Source]
The Dark Knight
[Source]
Die Hard
[Source]
Dirty Harry
[Source]
District 9
[Source]
Donnie Darko
[Source]
Face/Off
[Source]
Goonies
[Source]
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone
[Source]
Inception
[Source]
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
[Source]
Inner Space
[Source]
Iron Man
[Source]
Jaws
[Source]
Jurassic Park
[Source]
The Karate Kid
[Source]
Kill Bill
[Source]
The Matrix
[Source]
Metropolis
[Source]
Misery
[Source]
Monsters, Inc.
[Source]
Office Space
[Source]
Planet of the Apes
[Source]
The Prestige
[Source]
Primer
[Source]
Psycho
[Source]
Pulp Fiction
[Source]
Raiders of the Lost Ark
[Source]
Reservoir Dogs
[Source]
RoboCop
[Source]
Rocky
[Source]
Se7en
[Source]
Spider-Man
[Source]
Star Wars
[Source]
Superman: The Man of Steel
[Source]
Sweeney Todd
[Source]
Terminator
[Source]
Toy Story
[Source]
Tron Legacy
[Source]
2001
[Source]
Unbreakable
[Source]
The Usual Suspects
[Source]
Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory
[Source]
Comments
Scott says
Dirty Harry & Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade –> Genius posters!
Seasnake says
Some of those are really good, others plain boring. I think whoever did the Donnie Darko movie (A troubled teenager is plagued by visions of a large bunny rabbit that manipulates him to commit a series of crimes, after narrowly escaping a bizarre accident.) got confused with Donnie Brasco (An FBI undercover agent infilitrates the mob and finds himself identifying more with the mafia life to the expense of his regular one.).
Darren Cornwell says
Took me a while to get through all 50, but great post. I liked it so much I thought I would spend yesterday trying it out myself ;)
http://www.flickr.com/photos/chasing-light/sets/72157629018194085/
What a great little exercise to get the brain going again. Thanks!
iimman says
absolutely top notch dude…damn fine :)
Will says
Lots of good art & good sense of humor. Movie posters are a form of advertisement – their purpose is to make you want to go see the movie. Few of these would succeed at that. They’d make great book jacket covers, though.
maksim says
Actually I’d go watch a movie with a poster like that. The idiotic identical posters today is what totally kills any desire to watch movies and I’m nbot the only one who thinks that.
Abbie says
Wow, so many of these are beautiful. I’d totally want them on my wall.
Cody says
Awesome collection of movie posters. I never knew there was a Batman movie directed by Tim Burton, I have to check that out now.
Nom_de_Guerre says
XD You just made feel like I’m 500 years old
bob says
What!!! It’s what inspired Nolan to make batman begins he originally made the movie to be like a prequel to Tim Burton movie till WB got greedy and kept wanting him to make more!
iimman says
yes i did ….also in the same format was the dirty harry poster. :)