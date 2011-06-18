Chucks for Geeks. Super Mario Bros. Converse All-Stars

Super Mario Bros., the classic video game from Nintendo first released in 1985 for the Nintendo entertainment system, follows the exploits of Mario and Luigi as they venture through the Mushroom Kingdom to rescue Princess Toadstool from Bowser. Once the best selling video game of all-time until being surpassed by Wii Sports in 2009, Super Mario Bros. is more than just a video game, the game’s characters have also become features in the fashion world.

A collaboration between Converse and Nintendo’s Super Mario Bros. for the game’s 25th anniversary means a union of Chuck Taylors and Princess Toadstool.

The partnership will bring the first two in a line of shoes to consumers in July 2011. The grand design featured above will be made available in August 2011.

The first, more basic, designs will show a repeating pattern of little Marios on a white or black background, while the other two designs will display scenes from the game itself, both the first and last levels.

At a price of $100 will you pick up a pair of the line of classic shoes featuring the most famous plumber of all-time?

