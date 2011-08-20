20 Calvin and Hobbes Mashups

I can think of no other modern comic strip that inspires such fiercely passionate fandom as Calvin and Hobbes. Bill Watterson’s masterful work has also inspired some fans to mix up the titular duo with other pop culture figures.

On a side note… A sizable chunk of Calvin and Hobbes fan art depicts the sadness of Calvin growing too old to play with Hobbes. As someone deeply passionate about Calvin and Hobbes, I find this disheartening. The whole point of C&H is the wonders of childhood imagination. A teenage Calvin would never exist in the comic strip, because it’s completely antithetical to what Calvin and Hobbes is about.

Now that that’s off my chest, we can begin.

Adventure Time

Adventure Time meets Calvin and Hobbes

[Source]

Back to the Future

Back to the Future meets Calvin and Hobbes

[Source]

Batman & Robin

Batman and Robin meets Calvin and Hobbes

[Source]

Cthulhu

Cthulhu meets Calvin and Hobbes

[Source]

Doctor Who

Doctor Who meets Calvin and Hobbes

[Source]

Dragonball

Dragonball meets Calvin and Hobbes

[Source]

Fight Club

Fight Club meets Calvin and Hobbes

[Source]

Firefly

Firefly meets Calvin and Hobbes

[Source]

Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones meets Calvin and Hobbes

[Source]

Harry Potter

Harry Potter meets Calvin and Hobbes

[Source]

John Calvin & Thomas Hobbes

Philosophers John Calvin and Thomas Hobbes

[Source]

The Lion King

The Lion King meets Calvin and Hobbes

[Source]

Lost

Lost meets Calvin and Hobbes

[Source]

Masters of the Universe

Masters of the Universe meets Calvin and Hobbes

[Source]

The Muppets

Fozzie Bear of the Muppets meets Calvin and Hobbes

[Source]

NES

NES meets Calvin and Hobbes

[Source]

Spider-Man

Spider-Man meets Calvin and Hobbes

[Source]

Thundercats

Thundercats meets Calvin and Hobbes

[Source]

Watchmen

Watchmen meets Calvin and Hobbes

[Source]

X-Men

X-Men meets Calvin and Hobbes

[Source]

