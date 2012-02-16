With the release of The Phantom Menace in 3D to theaters, George Lucas has once again thrust Jar-Jar Binks upon the masses. But the wretched Gungan hardly has a monopoly on defacing the Star Wars universe. Here are ten characters at least as annoying as Jar-Jar — maybe even more so.
I would have titled this article “Aside from Jar-Jar, the 10 Most Annoying Star Wars Characters.” But there isn’t enough room in the header.
It’s not like you need me to tell you that Jar-Jar is annoying. He’s not just the worst Star Wars character ever — he’s one of the worst characters in the history of cinema. Part of me still wonders if George Lucas created him as a way of testing the loyalty of his fans. “I bet I can put a character that’s the embodiment of fingernails-on-a-chalkboard in one of my movies — and people will still pay to watch it!”
Here are ten more horrible characters Lucas spoon-fed us — and expected us to swallow, no questions asked, just because they came out of his brain.
10) Wicket
Call it an obvious, heartless choice if you want. Doesn’t matter.
As the Ewok we spent the most time with in Return of the Jedi, Wicket represents his people for the audience — for better or worse — and that’s why he’s on this list. The Ewoks take you right out of the action of the final movie, giving the main characters time to frolic and be silly, at a time when… Hey, isn’t there something kinda important they were supposed to be doing? Like destroying the Empire?
Han, Leia, Luke, and Chewie are sent on a crucial, time-sensitive mission by the Rebel Alliance to covertly take down the Death Star’s shields. Important business, their friends in the Alliance counting on them, the entire fate of the galaxy hanging in the balance. But not only do Han, Luke, and Chewbacca let themselves get caught by this tribe of critters that look about as threatening as a Care Bear, they take time out to enjoy some downtime and entertain the tribe. Meanwhile, the Rebel fleet is on its way.
Priorities, people.
It’s also impossible to get past the fact that Lucas’ original (and far superior) plan was for the latter half of Return of the Jedi to be set among the Wookies on Kashyyyk. That would have been a real treat for fans of the ever-popular Chewbacca, letting the story keep its grownup tone, and it would have a much more believable way for Han’s Rebels to draft an army to take down the Empire’s shield generator.
Instead of the intelligent, epic science fiction climax we dreamed of… Lucas gave us the cuddly furry little teddy bear people. Probably because they were more kid-friendly and made for better toys.
9) Dash Rendar
When George Lucas first began development of the prequel trilogy, he decided to ramp up fan interest in the franchise (wholly unnecessary — our interest never waned) by inventing a new story that bridges the time gap The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. It was everything but a movie — a novel, video game, comic book, even a soundtrack — but Shadows of the Empire was connect-the-dots storytelling of the worst kind, explaining things like where Leia got the “Boushh” disguise she wore to Jabba’s Palace in Jedi, and how Luke mastered the Force (“Suddenly, it was just there!”).
Another atrocity brought on by Shadow is Dash Rendar. With Han Solo frozen in carbonite during this time period, you can practically hear the creation-by-committee brainstorming session: “Han’s out of the picture… Hey, I know! We should create a new character that’s just like him!” Meet Dash. He’s a Corellian smuggler who plays by his own rules, hates the Empire, and owns a ship that’s remarkably similar to the Millennium Falcon.
‘Nuff said.
But one more thing: Why is he wearing scifi football pads?
8) Fode & Beed
The two-headed alien announcer at the Boonta Eve Podrace in The Phantom Menace. One spoke English (aka, “Basic” in Star Wars lore), the other Huttese. The English-speaking one was voiced by comedian and voice actor Greg Proops. I, like most people, find Proops’ smarmy shtick to be “fake” and therefore grating. This is reason enough, but Fode and Beed put yet another pockmark on the film that should have been Star Wars’ triumphant return — but was instead one long yawn, filled with one exasperating, farcical side character after another. Like this absurdity.
7) Dexter Jettster
You’re not going to believe this news! The setting of a popular 70s sitcom has been found, after being missing for many years. Even the proprietor of Mel’s Diner is still toiling away, making greasy food for patrons and employing beehive-sporting (android) waitresses. But somehow transplanting the diner to Coruscant has given Mel knowledge about weapons from far-flung planets — knowledge that exceeds even the collected data of the massive Jedi Archives.
I know Lucas relished the creative freedom he had with the prequel trilogy, but the problem with absolute creative freedom and control is that there’s nobody there to tell you when you have an insanely stupid idea.
6) J’ywz’gnk Kchhllbrxcstk Et’nrmdndlcvtbrx
(No, I didn’t make that name up.) This guy, also known as Joh Yowza, was the CGI “counterpoint to Sy Snoodles” added to the Jabba’s Palace scene for the revised musical number in the Special Edition of Return of the Jedi. With the help of his abhorrent new song, Yowza (seriously?) made a mostly tolerable scene utterly unwatchable. When the Special Edition of Jedi hit theaters, I don’t think any of us realized that Joh Yowza was a perfect preview of the kind of “entertainment” that the prequels would soon deliver.
5) Boss Nass
It wasn’t enough that we had to sit through Jar-Jar for an entire film? We had to deal with others of his buffoonish race, too?
Aside from the obvious stuff… Can somebody please explain to me why this big fish guy is the leader of the Gungans? He’s already annoying as all get out with his idiotic jowl-wiggling, but why doesn’t he look like the rest of his people? Seriously, look at him! Every other Gungan has eye stalks. Nass’ eyes sit right there on his big ol’ face. Are we supposed to believe that he’s so fat that his face is swollen up to cover his eye stalks? What’s the deal?
4) Ahsoka Tano
The idea behind Ahsoka is an interesting one: what if Anakin Skywalker had his own Padawan during the Clone Wars?
But why did she have to be such a brat? When we first met her, she was a great deal like Anakin was when we first met him in Phantom Menace: a headstrong, disobedient child, ruled by her emotions, and always getting herself into trouble. How could anyone on the Jedi Council have believed that Anakin was the right Jedi to purge her of these traits? The answer is that of course they wouldn’t have.
I’ve been waiting for Ahsoka’s inevitable death (she’s out of the picture by Revenge of the Sith) since she first appeared, though I will grant that as she’s matured over the course of the series, she’s become a lot more tolerable. She would be higher on this list if not for her character growth of late, and the writers and animators and voice actress behind Ahsoka on The Clone Wars TV series deserve some real kudos for breathing life into a girl that was born as a caricature.
I’m hoping she’ll go out with a bang — maybe succumbing to the Dark Side herself, as a pivotal development on Anakin’s road to his own downfall — but history is telling me not to hold my breath.
3) Young Boba Fett
Boba Fett was one of the best characters of the original trilogy. He succeeded where Greedo and countless others failed, in capturing Han Solo. He rarely spoke, he was loaded with weapons, he was lethal in action, and he had a wicked cool look.
Then Attack of the Clones came along and showed him to us as a young boy. And once again, Lucasfilm gave us a whiny, annoying little punk. His whoops and hollers while his “dad” fended off an attack in the rain from Obi-Wan Kenobi were just as painful to watch as Jake Lloyd destroying that Federation ship in Phantom Menace. I suppose Lucas wanted to show us that Boba Fett started out as a pretty “regular kid” like any other, but he instead raped our memories of the most bad-to-the-bone bounty hunter in the galaxy.
2) Ziro the Hutt
Why the heck is there a pampered, effete, English-speaking Hutt in the Star Wars universe? I can’t conceive of the mind that dreamed this abomination up — and actually thought it was a good idea.
Ziro is quite possibly even more annoying than the reviled Jar-Jar Binks. The only difference is that Jar-Jar got more screen time.
1) Anakin Skywalker
A cautionary tale if there ever was one — and not because of his story arc. I don’t blame Jake Lloyd or even Hayden Christensen for Anakin sitting at the top of this list. I blame Lucas and his casting director, Robin Gurland. In both cases, they picked the absolute wrong actor for the role. This is all the harder to swallow when you consider how many truly great actors appear in the prequels: Ewan McGregor, Liam Neeson, Natalie Portman, Ian McDiarmid, Samuel L. Jackson, Christopher Lee, Terrence Stamp, etc. But the ones we remember are Lloyd and Christensen, and for all the wrong reasons.
Even more than the casting issue, I blame Lucas for not doing his job in designing a better character. The problem with Anakin Skywalker comes down to this. In revealing Anakin’s backstory, Lucas made Darth Vader the main character of the entire saga. Yet there was not one interesting thing about Anakin until he became a villain. If the prequels were the story of Anakin’s downfall, then it goes without saying that we should have cared about him before he turned dark. We needed to empathize with him, to understand his motivations and identify with them, to put ourselves in his shoes and wonder if we would have reacted differently. This is basic Writing 101. Your audience must care about your protagonist. Even if they don’t like him, even if they vehemently disagree with his every act, they have to invest in him.
Anakin Skywalker, the character, was a complete failure. Not only do we not invest in him, we don’t want to.
It’s not like Lucas had nothing to work with. Like so many aspects of the prequels, he actually had a lot of good ideas for the character. Anakin is a former slave, a gifted pilot and soldier, a quick-tempered orphan, and he’s given an enormous amount of power that he never learns to use responsibly (where’s Uncle Ben when you need him?). He has intelligence but no wisdom. Strength but no restraint. It’s like, since Lucas knew that we knew it was a foregone conclusion that Anakin would become Darth Vader, he decided there was no point in creating a character with anything resembling complexity or nuance or… humanity.
Instead of biting our nails and rooting for Anakin to hold onto his humanity, we simply waited, with rolling eyes and sighs, for him to finally don that black suit. And we never cared one good spit about him until he did.
Comments
Laura Zielke says
Well written, as usual!
Bob says
As usual, I find another post about how Lucas has done the worst thing in the world. Blah blah, the way I see it, we loved the movies when we were kids, maybe that’s the same demographic that he was going for with the prequels as well. MAYBE, these movies weren’t meant for you and I. MAYBE…..we’re just too old to appreciate what he’s tried doing this time around. You may hate some of the characters from the originals as well…but it sure seems like (as with most people) you have a distinct bias against the prequels. I have an idea…make your own movies, make them better. Make them with the best characters you can possibly come up with. Maybe the constant blathering of people hating on them, will make you appreciate just how difficult it might be to try and duplicate the magic that Lucas created. Or maybe, you’ll just not bother and shut up and enjoy the movies we have! But I doubt it.
Robin Parrish says
I’m not a filmmaker. But I am a storyteller. Look me up. You’ll find seven novels to my credit, published internationally, and there are many more to come.
I would put any one of my characters up against Lucas’ prequel characters, any day of the week. Not because I’m “all that.” I’m not anything all that special. But I understand the principles of plot, character, and drama. And anyone who writes stories for a living will make the same arguments that I did in this article. Lucas wrote three terrible screenplays, and then directed his actors without any concern for real, human drama.
As I said in the article, the prequels have loads of good ideas in them. Fascinating plot points, characters that possess the potential for real emotional resonance. But it’s as if Lucas was focused only on the technical end of the CGI extravaganza he was creating. So the actors come across just as stiff and wooden as their artificial surroundings. As talented as most of them are, Lucas’ script just gave them nothing of any substance to work with — he created mostly cliched caricatures that spouted stilted dialogue. I don’t know why it happened. The original trilogy showed that he had the ability to write well, direct competently, and there’s no arguing that his imagination is incredibly vast. He had the resources, the ability, and one of the most fertile opportunities of all time, to create something really powerful.
I have this nagging suspicion that Lucas didn’t bother crafting characters or drama of any quality because he didn’t have to. He knew very well that we would have shown up at the theaters regardless of what kind of movie he made. So what motivation did he have to push himself, to grab us, to take us on a ride that had any real meaning? He had technology to fall back on. What need did he have for a good story?
You’re right: I am absolutely biased toward the original trilogy. Because they WERE good stories. And more importantly (for the purposes of this article), they had superior characters. In Episodes 4-6, there were characters with complexity, originality, nuance — even genuine pathos. Han Solo the scoundrel pilot comes to mind. Here’s a character who’s greedy and arrogant, who frequently snaps at and berates other characters that we the audience are invested in. We have every reason to despise him. But we love him, because he has a soul. Or how about Yoda. Here’s a PUPPET that lives and breathes and has more screen presence and sense of self than almost anyone in the prequel films.
I’ll grant that Lucas had a better story to tell back in the day, given the events of the original trilogy vs. the events of the prequels. A tiny rebellion trying to topple a giant empire is always going to be more exciting than political intrigue and upheaval. But all of the ingredients were there for something special. And it’s those ingredients that kept the prequels from failing completely.
Too bad they never added up to anything compelling.
Ultimate Star Wars Fan says
You’re a really stupid storyteller by the looks of this article.
Glen says
Your stunning repartee ranked right up there with “I am rubber and you are glue”.
I’d probably hold my criticism of the author, if that’s the best you’ve to offer.
Rashan O'Donnell says
Are you frickin’ serious?
the prequels were some of the worst pieces of diatribe to ungrace the screen.
The reality is this:
The originals were great (ok, except for the ridiculous teddy bears) – they had Mojo
The prequels took the originals and took a massive dump all over them and tried to make it all ‘brilliant’ by turning it into a boring video game without any player choice. Result – No Mojo
Result – movie food that turned into some kind of gastric failure resulting in movie diaorrhea of the saddest form; the form that sees a genius like Lucas turn into some rank amateur who is king of the lodge – and listens to no-one’s advice.
We all know that Lucas is a nice guy – but being just nice does not a good artist make.
I challenge you to do the following and then come back and defend the 3 pieces of crap that are the prequels:
Listen to the script in the background while doing something else. I personally found ‘Revenge of the Sith’ to be the worst scripted of the lot, surprise surprise, especially the 2D cardboard box exchanges between Obiwan and Anakin.
If you have the courage, for such a risky journey is not for the faint of heart, you will never see the prequels the same way again. But it should cleanse your mind of any false illusions of some kind of ‘hidden brilliance’ in the prequels that maybe no-one else has noticed, because the masses are not always right. In this case, I embrace the opinions of the masses. I was also once a person who really, really, really tried to like the prequels for what they are, but when I listened to the script I realized how truly broken it was.
You only have to look at some of the consummate actors are on the movie who are obviously trying to ‘eat grit’ on their own ridiculously bad lines to see the reality of this.
One particular case in point is Ewan McGregor. Playing Obiwan ruined his career for quite a while because of how bad the script was, a script I might add that he delivered as professionally as possible for what it was – more useful as toilet paper for the movie diarrhea that we got. If only Lucas had provided us with that and gotten a real script writer to at least change it a bit.
We are talking about Ewan McGregor here – you know, the guy from such brilliant pieces of work as ‘Trainspotting’ and ‘The Pillow Book.’ And then the prequels come and turn Ewan McGregor’s skyrocketing career into a major nose-dive. This is Ewan McGregor I’m writing about here, one of the greatest actors of his generation.
Come to think of it, we haven’t heard much from Ewan lately. Mores the pity…
Lukas says
jar jar should a annoying character and C3P0 pls add them
EarleyDaysYet says
I ADORED the original trilogy – to my mind, the *only* thing the prequels did was explain why there was an Evil Empire, who exactly the Rebellion was rebelling against and why, Anakin –> Vader. Getting that backstory was NOT worth sitting through countless hours of shitty CGI, wooden acting, incomprehensible plot lines and Jar-Jar. AND then he butchered the originals by throwing CGI crap into them. You can’t add CGI to a movie made in the ’70s and expect it *not* to glaringly stand out.
Ryan says
Great write up, I am surprised Jar Jar didn’t make the list. I agree completely with your thoughts on Anakin, in fact 2 and 3 really felt like they where made because they had to be , the dots had already established and Lucas just made lines.
fdkl says
This is wrong. Jar-Jar Binks is not #1.
Robin Parrish says
Did you actually… you know… *read* the article? I explained Jar-Jar’s absence at length in the intro.
Laurel says
Why aren’t YOU on the list? As 1# of course. And 2# 3# 4# 5# 6# 7# 8# 9# AND 10#. To me, you don’t seem like much of a Star Wars fan.
Blake says
How is Mace Windu not on this list. Samuel L Jackson is the only person thats acting is as bad as Anakin in the prequels. The looks on his face when he is talking to Yoda. I would take 3x more Jar Jar if we didn’t have to suffer through him and that stupid purple light sabre. The only good thing about Windu was when Anakin killed him.
Dr.Mustard says
Why is Windu’s Acting Atrocious to You? Is it because He’s Not Walking around with this artificial, silicon SMILE on his face ALL THE TIME..Facial Expressions are one of the most important aspects of Acting..If You analyze many of the Greatest scenes that graced the Silver Screen, it was the those Facial Expressions that said much more than the Dialogues..Personally, I enjoyed Windu’s Facial Expressions because it signified “I’m Not buying any of Your BULLS**T You’re trying to Sell Me..I see Through You Plastic Mannequins..” It’s Refreshing to have a Blount Character who’s not into Being Politically Correct [BUTT KISSING]!!
Kodiak says
A black man in a powerful possition in a franchise with a predominantly white main cast was bound to make some people uncomfortable. Samuel L. Jackson played the role he was given as a professional actor, as did Christopher Lee and, Natalie Portman and Ewan McGreggor. They are fine actors handed a steaming pile of dialog and flimsy plotlines, and Portman and McGreggor both experienced downshifts in their career after these movies. As for Hayden Christiansen, I can’t remember anything he has been in since the prequels.
Scott says
Did I miss something? How on god’s green earth did Jar Jar Binks miss the list entirely? That tragically racist creation of Lucas should have top honors on the list.
Robin Parrish says
Yes, you did miss the entire intro to the article.
Andy Peachey says
wow another prequel era hater, and someone who obviously only ever watched the clone wars movie and assumes he knows everything about 5 years of seasons….*sigh*
Robin Parrish says
Why would you assume that?
As a matter of fact, I’ve seen every episode of The Clone Wars and am well-versed in its stories and characters. I loved quite a lot of it, especially Season 3 forward (though I don’t know what they were thinking with that silly “covert droids” arc in early Season 5).
You know what they say about assuming, right?
Patrick says
“Another prequel hater” … you PT apologists (who im assuming were kids when the PT came out) seem to think that those of us that didnt like the prequels really wanted to not like the prequels in the first place, when most of us, like myself, wanted the entire opposite, we waited in lines over night for both the toys and movies and went and saw them numerous times to give the movies second, third, fourth, fifth, sixth (and in my case with TPM) seventh chances … Trying to make excuses in our heads about the obvious flaws that so many others have pointed out ad nauseum about the dialogue, acting, video game cgi overuse and no emotional draw to care about any single one of these characters … It took me years to finally realize that YES these prequel movies were complete shit and no amount of defending them can change the fact … So many things were went so wrong … I blame a lot of it from Lucas being surrounded by nervous yes men (people) that didnt give him the honest feedback that was so desperately needed.
Jean Aymar says
Well, it does seem like you don’t like the prequels. It’s just not your generation. I grew up with the prequels, and even if the original trilogy is good, I find every character absolutely annoying. C-3PO makes me want to throw up much more than in the prequels.
Personnally I love Anakin’s arc and his acting. You say the audience does not want to agree with the character or something, but that’s not true. Seriously, the first time I watch that movie, I was like “yeah, no wonder he’s becoming evil”.
However I agree about gungans, they are the most annoying race ever. But I guess you suffer from the “they made other movies in my youth’s universe, it sucks” syndrom. Which I guess is going to happen to me when the sequel comes.
(sorry for my english, this is not my mothertongue)
Rashan O'Donnell says
Ok brother, here’s where I reveal that I am working on my first novel and have also learned about character and story arcs. Now I might not be as experienced a writer as the author here, but I have managed to be told by my writing teacher that I am one of the top 3 students in her class and she has used scenes from my book (with my permission of course) as examples on how things should be done.
Said teacher has been published for 25 years and she knows her stuff.
I’m not trying to blow my own horn here, just letting you know that I’m not speaking lack of knowledge on the matter. And I’m not saying I’m brilliant here – I consider myself to be nothing more than a maybe average but very thorough writer.
Story and Character Arcs are very, very basic stuff.
The author of this post is absolutely right.
Anakin’s story arc is so artificial that it belongs in a children’s book at best, and I’m not talking Harry Potter (youth fiction), I mean children’s book, as in not even close to teens. He makes so many out of character flips that his whole arc has turned into a joke by the second prequel.
Here are two examples of the dreaded Dues Ex Machina at work for poor little Ani:
1) The sudden slaughtering of an entire tribe of Sand People. You may not agree, right? Shmee gets killed so he is justified. No bloody way – Anikin has not embraced the dark side yet – there is no way that he would take it this far yet; to do such a thing would have flipped him into Sith mode right then and there. It just makes no sense that he would take it so far. Some kind of angry response makes sense, but not the absolute flip of extreme it takes. And how clumsily does he justify it later with a brat boy script that makes about as much sense as Elmer Fudd suddenly deciding to off himself because he feels sorry for all of the wabbits he’s tried to kill.
2) The cutting off of Mace’s hands. Oh my god, what a clumsy scene. And again we have a ridiculously childish flip to drive the story towards Darth. Here is the infamous dark side moment where Anakin truly chooses the dark side. Anakin’s substance factor here was absolute zero. Oh, who cares right? Sure – we’re talking about the scene that everyone’s been waiting for since the prequels were announced. And it carries about as much substance as a badly acted and scripted soap opera scene. Anakin’s flip again from being a council good guy to suddenly embracing the Dark side out of compassion for the dying Palpatine was so stilted and clumsy from so many angles – very, very unconvincing.
Essentially, instead of a gradual character growth with maybe a few justified changes of direction, we keep on seeing these massive, irrational leaps and changes that merely ‘join the dots’ to lead towards Darth Vader.
Corn Flakes anyone? Better forget the milk; otherwise it will threaten to have more substance than Anakin in this scene. Or maybe we’ll just eat the cardboard box.
Essentially, instead of a gradual character growth with maybe a few justified changes of direction, we keep on seeing these massive, irrational leaps and changes that merely ‘join the dots’ to lead towards Darth Vader.
Like I said – Dues Ex Machina for poor little Ani.
Rashan O'Donnell says
Whoops errata from my last comment:
‘Essentially, instead of a gradual character growth with maybe a few justified changes of direction, we keep on seeing these massive, irrational leaps and changes that merely ‘join the dots’ to lead towards Darth Vader.’
Is written twice – should only be there after the cornflakes comment.
Cookie says
Why Anakin? Not fair!
LJones says
[“How is Mace Windu not on this list. Samuel L Jackson is the only person thats acting is as bad as Anakin in the prequels.”]
You might as well put Yoda, Obi-Wan and Ki-Adi on this list, if you’re going to do the same with Mace.
Jason says
This is somewhat inaccurate, the most annoying character is Jar Jar Binks, literally anyone will agree, and Ahsoka Tano should not be on this list, she is loved by almost every star wars fan, she is fierce and determined. She might of been annoying in her first few appearances, but later on she became a really awesome character
Ben Franklin says
Season 1 episode 8 is all I have to say. Every time Ahsoka said “Goldie” I prayed for Grievous to cut her annoyingly shaped head off. Even if she gets better, you know what they say about first impressions. Also, her dialog uses way too much Millenial-American phrases and intonations. I love star wars because it is a whole universe apart from my own. I don’t want to hear a Jedi in training sounding like a little mall rat girl you’d overhear at the food court.
That being said, she should’ve been lower on the last. 9 or 10. Why is General Grievous not on this list? Hes easily a top 5 worst character.
Lukas says
yeah ur right Jason
Barry says
Prrsonally i think this list is pretty fair and i respect your opinion thought prrsonally i would’ve listed anakin’s writers instead of anakin even though theyre not characters themselves, pretty much for the same reasons as yourself. I think the actor was given too much to express in such a restricted way take episode II for example anakin goes through so many emotions in that film yet as you said the character was made to seem almost inhuman at the same time and i honestly dont think any self-respecting writer can expect any actor to be able to work with that successfully.
And lastly just to share my thoughts on the prequals, as a kid i did love them and solely for the films they were, my grandad, whom i visited often, and i spent a lot of time watching the OT together and i was lucky enough to be grwoing up as the PT was being released. Now however my reasons have changed i appreciate the PT as a transitional trilogy for viewers who may not be ready to jump straight into star wars from the OT my missus for example has found star wars much more enjoyable now having watched the PT and i think PT is a great starting point to get the younger generation excited about star wars as many, though not all, kids today struggle to sit through heavy dialogue or films with older graphics such as the OT. And something else i love about the PT is the discussions that revolve around it, be it the fanfiction, fan theories, debates such as these above or the comparsons on how dofferent directors and writers choose to portray star wars.
Lastly what i love about the PT and why i still love it is Ewan McGregor as Obi Wan he was my favourite as a kid and i love his character ro this day.
David says
I think we can add some of the aliens from the force awakens to this list. Especially that awful big pig monster. Possibly the worst Star Wars creature ever. A good argument for doing all the aliens in future as cgi.