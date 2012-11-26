Marc Ecko Star Wars Hoodies Up For Grabs!

Star Wars Hoodies

It’s been a while since we had a giveaway, but I am pretty sure that today’s items are worth the wait. Up for grabs are Star Wars hoodies and track jackets made by well known brand Marc Ecko.

Recently, Marc Ecko Cut & Sew teamed up with Lucasfilm to create a Star Wars line. You can’t go wrong with that, really.

Taking a look at the results of the collaboration, it sure does look like they have made the right decision to go down this path. The hoodies are totally recognizable to any Star Wars fan, given that the designs tap into “specific details that make up the appearance of the characters without turning the piece into a costume.” So yeah, if you don’t really like dressing up in costume on ordinary days, these hoodies will be perfect for you.

This is a limited edition line, so you ought to act now if you want one, before the holiday shoppers get hold of everything. Alternatively, why not participate in our giveaway?

Thanks to the guys at Marc Ecko, we are going to give away THREE hoodies/jackets this week. Here are your choices. Feast your eyes, imagine yourself wearing one of them, and go send in your entries!

Boba Fett Star Wars Hoodie

Boba Fett Star Wars Hoodie

ATAT Pilot Hoodie

ATAT Pilot Hoodie

Chewbacca Hoodie

Chewbacca Hoodie

Stormtrooper Star Wars Hoodie

Stormtrooper Star Wars Hoodie

Tie Fighter Pilot Hoodie

Tie Fighter Pilot Hoodie

Star Wars Jackets

If hoodies are not your thing, then take a look at these track jackets instead. Personally, though, I think the hoodies are cooler.

R2D2 Track Jacket

R2D2 Track Jacket

Dark Side Track Jacket

Dark Side Track Jacket

Bounty Hunter Track Jacket

How to Join

Let’s slightly alter the way we do our giveaways. Using Rafflecopter, you can tweet, like our Facebook page (and Marc Ecko’s as well), and leave a comment below.
Good luck!

