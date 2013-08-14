40 Eye-Popping Mashups of Minions

Who can resist the charms of those delightfully madcap Minions? The little yellow assistants grow more popular by the day, and here’s proof: 40 mashups of Minions and other pop culture characters.
Aang – Avatar: The Last Airbender
Agent 47 – Hitman
Assassin’s Creed
Batman
Batman & Joker – The Dark Knight
Buzz Lightyear – Toy Story
Captain America
Cyclops
Darth Maul – Star Wars
Darth Vader – Star Wars
Alex DeLarge – A Clockwork Orange
Finn – Adventure Time
He-Man
Max – Elysium
Hulk
Jedi – Star Wars
Steve Jobs
Kaiju & Jaeger – Pacific Rim
Kratos – God of War
Link – The Legend of Zelda
Mario & Luigi – Super Mario Bros.
Men in Black
Minecraft
Pokemon
Edward Scissorhands
Shaun of the Dead
Shrek
The Simpsons
Sloth – Goonies
Captain Jack Sparrow – Pirates of the Caribbean
Spider-Man
Spongebob & Patrick – Spongebob Squarepants
Star Trek Mirror Universe
Stormtrooper – Star Wars
Street Fighter
The Terminator
Totoro – My Neighbor Totoro
Vegeta – Dragonball Z
Wolverine
World of Warcraft: Mists of Pandaria
Which one is your favorite?
Comments
Noemi Tasarra-Twigg says
Awesome post, Robin. This really cheered me up today. I think I’ll be going back to take a look several more times before the weekend. ;)
Junaid Lone says
Awesome!! amazing job. Loved that most of them are hi-res. Got some new wallpapers for my machine. :)
Gavin says
absolutely fantastic love them!!! my daughter thought they were hilarious …. we need feature length spoof minnion movies lol
Yvonne says
PLEASE – do Groot
TomLeeM says
I think those are really cool. I think they would make for quite a collection if they were ever made.