40 Eye-Popping Mashups of Minions

Who can resist the charms of those delightfully madcap Minions? The little yellow assistants grow more popular by the day, and here’s proof: 40 mashups of Minions and other pop culture characters.

Aang – Avatar: The Last Airbender

Agent 47 – Hitman

Assassin’s Creed

Batman

Batman & Joker – The Dark Knight

Buzz Lightyear – Toy Story

Captain America

Cyclops

Darth Maul – Star Wars

Darth Vader – Star Wars

Alex DeLarge – A Clockwork Orange

Finn – Adventure Time

He-Man

Max – Elysium

Hulk

Jedi – Star Wars

Steve Jobs

Kaiju & Jaeger – Pacific Rim

Kratos – God of War

Link – The Legend of Zelda

Mario & Luigi – Super Mario Bros.

Men in Black

Minecraft

Pokemon

Edward Scissorhands

Shaun of the Dead

Shrek

The Simpsons

Sloth – Goonies

Captain Jack Sparrow – Pirates of the Caribbean

Spider-Man

Spongebob & Patrick – Spongebob Squarepants

Star Trek Mirror Universe

Stormtrooper – Star Wars

Street Fighter

The Terminator

Totoro – My Neighbor Totoro

Vegeta – Dragonball Z

Wolverine

World of Warcraft: Mists of Pandaria

Which one is your favorite?

  1. Awesome post, Robin. This really cheered me up today. I think I’ll be going back to take a look several more times before the weekend. ;)

  3. absolutely fantastic love them!!! my daughter thought they were hilarious …. we need feature length spoof minnion movies lol

  5. I think those are really cool. I think they would make for quite a collection if they were ever made.

