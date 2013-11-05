Introducing the ForeverGeek Kickstarter Store



What is now considered the world’s largest crowdfunding platform was launched in April of 2009. Since then, Kickstarter has helped more than 5 million people – more than 50,000 projects. There is no doubt that there are gems to be found via Kickstarter. With the amount of information to be found on the site, though, we thought we’d help you – likeminded individuals – to find the best and most interesting projects that have been funded.

Take, for example, GameStick – an entire console packed into a tiny USB stick.

Then there’s Shadow Returns, a game where “man meets magic and machines”. This beloved game has been brought back to life, thanks to Kickstarter.

How about Ukiyo-e Heroes? Prior to Kickstarter, one would be hardpressed to find such items in the market.

Here’s what we were thinking: While you may like to get in early and fund projects yourself, there is something to be said about being able to make purchases and receive the goods without waiting for the Kickstarter campaign to end, production to finish, and shipping to commence. That’s why we took it upon ourselves to look at Kickstarter to find cool projects that have been successfully funded and ready to ship their products.

So, we’re proud to introduce the ForeverGeek Kickstarter Store, your one-stop shop for geeky Kickstarter projects that have been funded and are ready to ship!

We’ve been working on this project for months, and we’re happy and excited to finally make the platform available to the public. While the ForeverGeek Kickstarter Store is still in beta, it does have quite a bunch of goodies to get you started on your holiday shopping. Whether it’s for yourself or for others, we support you!

How does it work?

It’s simple: we do the hard work for you by scouring Kickstarter and getting in touch with the successful project owners. We then display these products on the ForeverGeek Kickstarter Store so that all you have to do is to check them out.

Categories

We recognize that there are so many kinds of geeks these days, so we’ve created several categories to make sure that your interests are covered.

Buy, make wishlists, and write reviews!

Once you spot something that you want, you can choose to buy it immediately. We are not selling these products! Instead, we support the project owners directly by sending you to their product page.



If you are not sure, or you don’t have enough dough at the moment, you can add an item to your wishlist for later reference – or to give your friends hints. ;)

And since we want the Store to be a community where we can find information that will help us make decisions about whether to spend money on something or not, reviews are an important part of the picture. Write a review or read a review – it’s up to you!

Join in on the fun!

The best part: All this is FREE!

You just need to create an account, so that you can check out successful geeky Kickstarter products, buy them (straight from the project owners), make wishlists, and write reviews. Once you have created your account, you can browse and buy to your heart’s content.

Again, please remember that we are in beta, so be easy on us! We encourage you to send feedback if you find bugs, errors, or if you simply want to rant or rave. (Of course, we’re hoping it’s the latter!)

If you’re running a Kickstarter project (currently or in the near future), feel free to send us a message via the Contact Form as well.

Stay tuned for giveaways and other fun stuff from the ForeverGeek Kickstarter Store. For now, why not go ahead and create your account? It’s retail therapy on a different level.