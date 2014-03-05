5 Fantasy Swords That Will Brighten Up Your Wall

I’m sitting here looking at the bare walls of our relatively new home, thinking of how to make things a little more interesting. There is, of course, the usual – paintings. But, why go for “usual” when you can actually do better?

If you’re a fantasy fan, and you like swords (who doesn’t?), then here are some pretty cool fantasy swords that will take your home decor to a whole new level. Although they may not strictly come from the fantasy genre, they will still make your walls stand out.



We love the Kill Bill franchise for all sorts of reasons, but I am pretty sure samurai swords are on top of the list. Bud’s sword is made of carbon steel and is made for display purposes only, and is on sale for only $39.99! With the latest movie coming out soon, it’s the best piece of decor you can put up, right?

There is no lack of swords in George R.R. Martin’s epic A Song of Ice and Fire (and HBO’s version, Game of Thrones), but what is more honorable than Eddard Stark’s sword, Ice? He might have been honorable to the point of being called stupid by many, but this sword will certainly add something to your home. It’s a little pricey at $300, though, as official merch usually is.

Of course, we can’t talk about fantasy swords without talking about Lord of the Rings, and when it comes to the point, Gandalf’s sword, Glamdring is one weapon many covet.

The price tag is considerable at $189.99, but with solid metal hilt parts, faux blue jewel inlays, and genuine leather-wrapped grip, it’s worth it. It also comes with a wood wall mount display so you don’t have to worry about how to put it up.

You may not have any powers in this world, but with Gandalf’s sword, I am sure you can conjure lots of interesting conversations.



One of the most – if not the most – successful iOS game series, Infinity Blade also has some of the most brilliant swords. Of course, the Infinity Blade is THE sword to have, and while I couldn’t find any for sale, you can 3D print your own!

He-Man’s Sword

Last, but not the least, is the Master of the Universe’s sword. This probably reveals my age, but He-Man was an integral part of my childhood, and his Power Sword just has to be on this list. You can find replicas online, but this custom-made sword is the best.

