Anime Costume Ideas to Rock Your Halloween Party

Still not sure what you’re going to wear for Halloween? Instead of the usual superhero costumes, maybe you’d like to go as an anime character instead. So here are some anime costume ideas that will, hopefully, ignite that spark of creativity in you.

If all else fails, you can always buy some of the costumes below.

Anime costume ideas

1. Princess Mononoke



If I were looking for anime costume ideas for Halloween, then I think I’m already sold on this Princess Mononoke costume. Not only is the movie one of my favorites, but this costume is also DIY. You can see the full instructions here. Now all you need is an Ashitaka to accompany you.

2. Evangelion



This Evangelion costume is easy enough to make if you think about it. You just need to get a wig and buy a white blouse with that collar; and if you’re handy with sewing, you can make the blue skirt with straps to complete the ensemble. If, however, you want it easy, you can buy it for about $35.

3. Sailor Moon



There are so many anime costume ideas if you’re into Sailor Moon (and who isn’t?), but this is one of the simplest, which you can also make on your own. For readymade Sailor Moon costumes, this is one site where you can find a wide array of ensembles.

4. Goku (King Kai Version)



What’s a list about anime costume ideas without a Dragon Ball reference? And when it comes to the point, Goku surely has to be the one person you want to dress up as. This costume is available for both male and female – who says girls can’t dress up as Goku anyway? It’s also available in a wide variety of sizes, so you’re sure to find one to fit you. It’s on sale here, at $39.99. Then again, if you’re on a budget, this is another costume which you can make on your own. How hard is it to find orange overalls and a black tee?

5. Asuna Yuuki from Sword Art Online



Image credit

At the risk of irking some people, I dare say that Sword Art Online caters to the male demographic, and with this costume, no one has to wonder. You have to admit that the costume is pretty awesome, not to mention that the cosplayer looks good as well. If you want to rock Halloween as an anime character, you can do a lot worse than this.

6. Eren Jaeger



The main protagonist of Attack on Titan, Eren Jaeger is one heck of a fighter. With the personal mission of killing every last one of the Titans who laid his home to waste, not to mention devouring his mother, Jaeger is not someone you want to meet in a dark alley. Wearing this costume will give you some geek cred for sure. Just make sure you practice your swagger before you actually go out wearing it.

Buy it here.

7. Kikyo



Inuyasha is another anime that everyone loves, and while many of you might prefer to go as Kagome, I do love this Kikyo costume. It’s simple, but elegant. Get Kikyo’s costume here.

