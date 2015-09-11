A superhero wouldn’t be as good if he didn’t have an arch nemesis, and we know that the Joker brings out the best (or worst) in Batman. While they hunt and fight each other with a passion, there seems to be an underlying bad bromance somewhere in there.

As the Joker said to Batman:

I don’t want to kill you! What would I do without you? Go back to ripping off mob dealers? No, no, NO! No. You… you… complete me.

The Joker may be one of the worst villains ever, but he’s also one of the most captivating ones. For this week’s Fandom Friday, let’s put the spotlight on this mad man.

Here are 5 Joker action figures you will want to add to your collection.

DC Collectibles Batman: Arkham Origins: Series 1 Joker Action Figure

Inspired by designs from the Batman: Arkham Origins video game

Recreates Joker as seen prior to Batman: Arkham Asylum & Batman: Arkham City

Exceptional detail

Stands 6.8″

Limited edition

The Dark Knight The Joker 2.0

From Hot Toys, this new version – The DX Joker 2.0 Collectible Figure from The Dark Knight movie is specially crafted based on the image of Heath Ledger. It highlights the highly detailed head sculpts by Korean artists Yulli & JC. Hong and. The costume is customized by the extraordinaire 1/6th scale figure costume artist Kato, which best fits the Joker’s advanced body.

The action figure is about 12 inches tall and has 35 points of articulation. More details here.

NECA The Dark Knight – The Joker (Heath Ledger) Action Figure

Also based on Heath Ledger’s the Joker, this action figure is 18 inches tall, has interchangeable hands, and includes a knife, pistol, and machine gun accessories.

12″ Dark Knight Joker Exclusive Action Figure

This Toys R Us Exclusive features the Joker from Batman The Dark Night Movie. It is 12 inches tall and includes a display stand.

Hot Toys Batman 1989 Movie Masterpiece Deluxe Collectors 1/6 Scale DX08 Action Figure The Joker Jack Nicholson

Who is the best Joker? That argument can go on and on, although it always boils down to Heath Ledger and Jack Nicholson. Whichever Joker you prefer, this action figure is a must-have. Expect to pay a price, though.

