Zombies are coming, and so are the Walking Dead crew. We all can’t wait, but there’s no reason not to feed our
obsession enthusiasm for the show.
Looking to add some zombie love to your home? Check these out.
Walking Dead home decor
Vinyl Door Decal Don’t Open Dead Inside
A classic for any Walking Dead fan. If your door doesn’t look like this yet, then there’s no better time than now to make it so. You can choose the decal color, or stick with red. No brainer for me.
GET YOURS HERE!
Walking Dead Freeway Real Big Wall Mural Wall Decor
Match your door/s with another classic visual from the TV show. Make your feature wall stand out even more with this wall mural.
GET YOURS HERE!
The Walking Dead Walkers Collection Real Big Wall Decals
If you fancy something a little more zombie-y than the freeway mural, then these real big decals will do the trick. It’s especially good for when you’re not allowed to put zombies on “public” walls so you can put them in your bedroom instead.
GET YOURS HERE!
Zombie Toilet Paper Holder
Why keep your boring old tower paper holder when you can have this? Perfect for Halloween or all year round. There’s nothing like a zombie to give you what you need to clean up that mess in the kitchen. Since it’s durable, it can also double as a weapon for when the need arises.
GET YOURS HERE!
Walking Dead – Zombie Box : In Case of ZOMBIES BREAK GLASS
In case your zombie paper towel holder doesn’t cut it, you have this as backup. For sure, the SIG SAUER 1911 inside will save you from the walkers.
GET YOURS HERE!
The Walking Dead Weapons Bundle
These are roleplay weapons, which have to be in your arsenal for the next get-together. While they may not be able to defend you from real walkers, they sure will get you zombie points.
GET YOURS HERE!
The Walking Dead Comic-Con Exclusive ‘Zombie Burst’ Guitar
“Limited Edition Comic-Con 2015 ‘Zombie Burst’ guitar, available exclusively at ShopTheWalkingDead.com! Features exclusive series artwork and custom ‘Don’t Open Dead Inside’ mother-of-pearl inlays. This deadly guitar is built with mahogany, has a set mahogany neck and full, body, neck and headstock binding. Laced with high-output, dual-coil humbucking ASG Arsenal pickups, this apocalyptic ax is ready to shred the heaviest tones.”
Either use it to bash a zombie’s head or shred them with your riffs.
GET YOURS HERE!
The Walking Dead Jewelry Box
Make sure your jewelry is safe with this custom-made jewelry box. Who would ever think you keep precious things in it?
GET YOURS HERE!
Dead Fan Walking Pillow
Can’t sleep at night? This pillow might just cure your insomnia. Or not.
GET YOURS HERE!
Zombie Apocalypse Waiting Shower Curtain
If you can have a zombie pillow, why not a zombie shower curtain? And the print – no truer words have been spoken. Just hope that it doesn’t happen while you’re butt naked taking a shower. To be on the safe side, put the “Walking Dead – Zombie Box : In Case of ZOMBIES BREAK GLASS” where you can grab it.
On The Zombies At The Door Wall Sculpture
