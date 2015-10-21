IDrive: A Much Needed Storage Solution for Android Users

There is a war going on that people either know about or don’t. The war between Android users and iPhone users. Though no actual warfare is involved, both parties tend to be rather outspoken about which they prefer. Reality is, iPhone is great and iCloud is a nice bonus for that, but many geeks prefer Android because of how much you can customize it. But if iPhone users have iCloud, what options do Android users have if they need large memory storage?

Introducing IDrive. A simple idea that is pretty much set to change everything for Android users.

Many Problems With iCloud

As many users can tell you, the problem with iCloud is just how unsecure it is. What good is backing up data if said data is not going to be safe? The other problem with iCloud is, your stuff just kind of goes there, like it or not. That tends to freak some people out, as having no say in where you store your stuff can be stressful. iCloud is a great concept, but ended up being more of a gray cloud than people thought it would be.

So what are the alternatives?

What About Android Users?

Now, Android users no longer need to worry about storage or safety, as the new service, IDrive, is providing them with just what they need. A few things that make it exceptional is that there is no bandwidth utilization (so you do not need to worry about getting capped as a result of it). You can move up to 3 TB of to a Cloud account within a week, and it works on all devices. Not just computers. Not just your phone. Not just your pad. You can sync all those up and then sync all those up with IDrive and pretty much sit back, content, knowing your stuff is safe.

Military Grade Encryption

It is important to stress just how serious IDrive takes this. You information and files are not just being sent somewhere to sit where anyone can just pluck away at them. The safety measures that IDrive has in place destroy its competitors. How is this?

Simple, they have sat back and observed everywhere iCloud storage has gone wrong thus far and are essentially doing the exact opposite. Your files are not only safe, but they are as safe as they would be were you working off a server in the Pentagon.

When was the last time anyone could say that about iCloud? Never.

Time Saving

There is one thing people in the world do not have enough of right now. Time. Two things if you include money but we will address that in a moment. A big problem with current iCloud backups is just how much time it eats into and takes. iDrive cuts that time into a third, easily. I think the most shocking thing we experienced on this end was just how timely and professional the process was. This was not a whole afternoon wasted. The reality is, it is only a matter of time before more and more people become aware of the IDrive and how much it can streamline your data storage.

Now let’s talk money.

Will It Break The Bank?

In a word, no. The other thing that makes IDrive so awesome to utilize is the simple fact that you are getting top tier service and a lower tier price. Faster, larger storage, that will actually be kept safe, and for the price they are giving especially to ForeverGeek readers right now is unheard of. You are talking about a massive amount of storage for pennies of what it should be. That is the final thing that makes IDrive so damn impressive. They are doing all of this – and doing it for small change for what they are providing.

Fast, reliable Cloud storage for Android users. Incredible ease of use. speedier than anything out there. Syncs up ALL your devices without issue, and the cost is next to nothing. The real question to pose our readers right now would you use anything else. IDrive just won the game.