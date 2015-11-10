The Best Black Friday Deals for Geeks

Black Friday is a duel edged sword. On one hand, it is the closest we will ever come as humans to really knowing what a zombie outbreak must be like. Aimless humans running around, trampling each other alive so they can save some money. But in the same breath, some are willing to risk death to save some money, especially if it is on some sick geek stuff that normally would cost substantially more. So we get up, wrap ourselves up like we are about to climb Everest (because it is usually pretty cold in November in most spots) and we hunker down outside a shop so we can ensure we be the first mindless consumer to snatch up the best deal on whatever toy we need at whatever time to distract us from our banal lives. With the blackest of all Fridays just around the corner, we thought we would scour the web for you to find the best Black Friday deals so that you can go get a tent and wait outside these stores for your things. Because, you know, things matter and stuff.

300 Dollar Xbox Ones and Playstation 4’s at Gamestop

Oh man, let’s sit back for a second and speculate about the carnage that is going to unfold at Gamestop on Black Friday. There are going to be nerd guts everywhere. We are talking about both current gen systems dropping down to 300 bucks each, and coming with games and extra accessories. And (wait for it)……

The Xbox One will come with Fallout 4, too. Yes, many will die that day, but for a good reason.

55 Inch Toshiba 1080 HDTV at BestBuy

Everyone wants a nice TV, especially if you have a higher end game console. But higher end TV’s tend to cost a lot of money. Well, this Black Friday you can get one helluva Toshiba TV for 200 dollars less than you normally would. 350 bucks for this particular TV is astounding (and look up reviews if you doubt us).

Beats by Dre for 100 at Target

Anyone with any common sense at all knows these headphones are no better than any 50 dollar pair you could get for gaming. That being said, these are also a status symbol. People do not wear these for the music or sound quality. They wear them for the social reactions they get. I may think that is stupid as shit, but that doesn’t mean some other people don’t.

So here, go to Target and buy your cotton candy pink Beats headphones for a hundred less than everyone else pays for them.

Listen, I am not about to mention all the specs of this machine because blah blah gigs and stuff. All I can tell you is, this nasty little rig would almost cost close to a grand on any normal day. But if you hit up Geek.com on Black Friday, you can snatch up this sweet piece of machinery for 669 bucks. 69, hahahahaha.

That still may seem like a lot of money, but click that link and eye those specs and you will see it is money well saved and money well spent.

Something Something from Apple

Apple has been very delayed on leaking any news about what deals they will have on Black Friday, but The Apple Store has had some pretty phenomenal deals in the past, so it would be foolish to not keep your eyes on these guys as they surely have something insane in mind.

Maybe they will give away that Apple Pencil for free. You know, like it’s worth?

Amazon all Month

Sorry to be vague here, but Amazon has been doing Black Friday deals all month to correspond with the hype of the fake holiday where people die to buy stuff. The real things for geeks like us to keep our eyes out for are Cyber Monday deals, and an article about those will be coming soon.

Just Stay Away from Walmart

Note that nowhere above is Walmart mentioned. That is because every Black Friday at some Walmart somewhere, people die. Try your best to avoid that fate. Dying in Walmart is, literally, the worst way to die. I would rather an elephant sat on my face.

So hey, good luck out there those of you who have money and little survival instinct.