Granted, you’ll have to go to a remote village in the north of India, but you’ll have the time of your life and probably have a positive impact on the lives of the young kids living there.

Real-life quidditch in the Himalayas. How’s that for fantasy come true?

All this is thanks to Anshu Agarwal, a teacher cum photographer in India, who taught kids in Kalap, a remote village in the Himalayas. One of the things he to expose the kids to English was to show them the Harry Potter movies.

And we know how this kind of story goes.

Kids fall in love with magic – sport included; want the real thing.

This is where the tricky part comes into the picture. The kids wanted to play real-life quidditch, so Agarwal had to summon even more creative juices and a bit of photography magic.

With some homemade broomsticks – no special professional artisanal quidditch broomstick makers around – benches, a volleyball, the right choreography, and Photoshop, the kids get an awesome treat – and so do we.

Of course, no game of quidditch is complete without the Golden Snitch.

Check out the album on Facebook.

Because Harry Potter: 10 Funny Harry Potter Memes for Potterheads

Via