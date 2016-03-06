6 Marvel Comics That Need Netflix TV Shows

One thing I think all Marvel comic fans can agree on right now is just how well Netflix is treating Marvel’s I.P’s. Daredevil was about as violent as Marvel was willing to go (pre-Deadpool) and showed us a much grittier and more stylish side of Marvel. The very same thing could be said for Jessica Jones. The biggest shocker of 2015 was that she went from being a character very few knew even existed to being praised by all, and a great deal of that has to do with how well Netflix treats Marvel franchises. With Luke Cage and Iron Fist about to drop on Netflix soon, this got me thinking:

what other Marvel properties would be best fit on Netflix? Here are six Marvel comics I pray Netflix will eventually adapt.

Punisher

We know the Punisher is in season two of Daredevil, and we know his casting is perfect (Shane from Walking Dead) but what we don’t know quite yet is how this will work out for the psycho character in the long run. With one decent movie and two awful movies under his belt, Netflix just might be the perfect home for this antihero. Make it like the short featured above and you win all life, forever.

Plus, Netflix has no problem with sex and violence which we all know Punisher’s world is full of. Rumor is this may be happening. Keep fingers crossed.

Hawkeye

I know he is the lamest Avenger, but hear me out. The most recent run of Hawkeye by Matt Fraction and David Aja changed the way MANY saw the character. He went from being the “lame arrow guy” to a more suave, crime solving badass. Think True Detective (season one) with some humor and you have a pretty good idea.

And Hawkeye has little personality that we see, but there is much more to this character that could be revealed. Trust me, done right this would be insanely good.

The Runaways

Good God, how has this been ignored? Yes, there has been a movie rumor for some time, but with no casting and no word yet, they are wasting time sitting on an egg that is already golden. The Runaways is about a group of teenagers who find out their parents are super villains, so they run away (duh) and team up (using tech of some who have their own powers) and try to stop them.

The thing about The Runaways is, it is as much about isolation and the awkwardness of being a teenager as it is about superheroes, and that is what makes it so special. This would be the Guardians of the Galaxy meet Dawson’s Creek TV show we have all been waiting for.

Damage Control

This is already rumored to be going to ABC, and I cannot stress how bad of an idea that is. Sadly, a show like this will just sink there. It needs Netflix. Damage Control is a show based not around the Marvel superheroes, but based around a very special crew that come around AFTER the big moments unfold and destroy half city blocks and Damage Control actually do, well, damage control. Sort of like The Men in Black for the Marvel U, these guys always appear after some catastrophe and seem to make it go away.

How? What are they like? Do they end up resenting these heroes for the messes they make? There is a lot of room here for a different angle on the Marvel U, and one that would be completely unique and intriguing. But ABC? Come on? That’s a fail.

Moon Knight

The reality is, we would actually want a Moon Knight trilogy of badass movies, but we know that wont happen because of how minor the character is in the actual Marvel U. BUT, make no mistakes, outside of Deadpool, Moon Knight is one of Marvel’s sickest and most twisted (and most troubled and most interesting) “heroes” out there.

I put the word hero in quotations because it is well known that Moon Knight is a very damaged person and he takes that out on the villains. He is kinda like Deadpool without the sense of humor (imagine how scary THAT is). We see Daredevil and Punisher do some dark stuff, but Moon Knight even takes that up a few notches. It would be nice to see a MUCH darker member of the Marvel U get the spotlight for a while.

Howard the Duck

We all saw how well he fit at the end of Guardians of the Galaxy. Now imagine a (perhaps, animated) show about the snarky duck detective, and just how batshit insane that would be? That would almost be too good to be true. Fuck it, I am ending this on that note.

I only wish I lived in a world where that could actually happen.