Growing up as an avid comic fan since second grade, if you had asked me as a child what comic I would MOST want to see made into a big budget movie, I would have told you X-Men. From the brilliant and always expanding character arches about our main heroes to their rogues gallery of (all interesting) villains. It just seemed like, if someone made an X-Men movie RIGHT, it would be the best comic book movie EVARZ. Thing is, we are EIGHT movies into this series, and I, for one, don’t think they have NAILED it yet. Don’t get me wrong. This is NOT me saying the X-Men movies suck. This is me saying there isn’t one X-Men movie that has nailed the tone or vibe of the comic yet, with Days of Future Past being one exception (and even that ended up being hard to follow).

So now we will explore why Fox just cannot seem to get the X-Men movies right, and what they need to do to make it more appealing to the real fans.

Can We Talk About PG-13?

This scene was so bad it actually made me angry.

I get it. I really do. Major studios know the largest demographic with disposable income is teenagers, so they make their movies for that demo. To make a R and push the younger demo out of the market could be suicide for a comic book movie, but it no longer is because of Deadpool. And let’s remember, it was FOX who finally got Deadpool right and nailed it, making it pretty much 100% accurate and the most enjoyable comic book movie yet. So even FOX knows that pandering to kids produces a weaker final product.

Also, safe to say the HUGE success of Deadpool opened Fox’s eyes. The highest grossing R rated movie of all time? See, we told you, Fox. If you made comic book movies for adults who grew up on comics, we would come and see the movies, and you proved me right. So first thing, let’s make an X-Men for adults next.

Mmmmkay?

X-Men is for Adults

We are not all 14 year olds, so stop making movies like we are.

From Kitty Pride giving birth to a giant maggot to Scarlet Witch hooking up with Quicksilver (Yes, her brother, and Wolverine CAUGHT them fucking), what people don’t understand is, comics are at a time when pretty much all of them are aimed at mature audiences. Kids use the web and watch porn. It is my older generation who still drives to comic stores and buys these things.

So, much like Deadpool, if you made an R rated X-Men where mutants died and Wolverine had some sex (which he does A LOT in the comics) and maybe had a few double-crosses, you could have a movie that does just as well as Deadpool. And in doing so, you could finally prove to the movie going public and society as a whole that people don’t need to pander their films at kid audiences. The final product ends up tasting like soda that went flat. Your fans are all adults, and REWARD US, not dumb teens who wont appreciate it.

Get what I am saying, FOX?

What We Want

These guys know what’s up.

Give us the X-Men we know from the late 90’s comic run. Give us character hooking up, long time character dying. Give us a world that feels like it has weight, and perhaps kill some people (for the right reasons) and actually KEEP them dead to show how actions and consequences go hand in hand. Pick from some of the better storylines. Give us insight into these characters struggles, but also, the responsibility that comes with such power (sorry to go all Uncle Ben on you there for a minute). And for God’s sake….

GIVE US THE WOLVERINE WE DESERVE

Yes, now that is a tense exchange between two heroes, kinda!

You did it with Deadpool and made barrels of barrels of cash. Those very barrels should stand as a screaming testimony to the fact that the public will come in swarms to an R-rated comic book movie, ESPECIALLY if it is good. You guys made Deadpool. Ultimate, the best comic book movie of all time (for just how well it captured character) and we all now have the faith you can do the same thing with Wolverine, the X-Men, and with any other series you may have rights to (Fantastic Four? No, leave that one to die. It’s time we move on, please).

So make this happen STAT! For now, we nerds salute you and thanks again for Deadpool. That shit is magic.