With the insane success of The Walking Dead, and now having seen the recently released photos of Arseface from the new AMC adaptation of the brilliant Preacher comic book series, safe to say that the creative heads of many networks are currently scrambling to find comic books that they can turn into twisted TV shows. Seems the world is finally ready to toss aside some of the mainstream heroes and look to some of the smaller, less well-known (but even more badass) series for inspiration. This got me thinking AGAIN about some more adult-aimed comics series that would work amazing on television. Here are five dark comic books that need TV adaptations after Preacher.

The Punisher

He punished so many motherf*ckers on this season of Daredevil. It was amazing.

I know, I know, this one is happening, but I had to take a minute to talk about it. There are really NO WORDS for how much Jon Bernthal has owned as Frank Castle on season two of Daredevil. He essentially made season two all about him, which made it a much better show. The violence was insanely brutal (as it should be) and you could feel his constant torment, grief, and rage.

It was not only one of the best seasons of a comic book show yet, it was a perfect prequel to the Punisher show we are now getting (and finally a Punisher who fits). No offense, Dolph.

Black Hole



Still better looking than me back in high school. *Le sigh

Thing about Preacher is, unlike the Walking Dead, it has a beginning and ending. A finite story to tell with a very solid climax and conclusion. They would adapt Black Hole in the same way. It was a massive book so you could definitely get many seasons out of the show, but the cool part is, it has a story that flows and ends, which is the problem with Walking Dead right now (where is it going and will it ever end?).

Black Hole is a twisted and scary tale about an STD that pops up in Seattle in the 70’s and turns a bunch of high school kids into mutants. Not X-Men style mutant, but more like “shit born from your nightmares” mutants. Amazing, deep, compelling, and startling, a Black Hole adaptation would change how the world looked at comics, period.

Northlanders

This wolf is like a cat. It stops eating when you look at it. Probably deep-seeded body issues.

Everybody has a hard-on for Vikings right now, so would there be a more fitting time to adapt this sprawling Viking epic to TV? Nope, you must strike now. Honestly, it is very Game of Thrones in scope, but we all know that is not an insult by any means. The Viking legends themselves have always been intriguing to people (as sex and violence play a big part) but what would set Northlanders apart would be the fact that different parts of the story take place during different parts of Viking history and there is no main antagonist, it just tells different parts of different stories which is very cool and gives us all a much more longitudinal view of Viking history.

Plus, it’s just friggin’ badass and engrossing.

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

I love that all evil shit now takes place in Massachusetts because I have lived here my whole life and it’s true. Place is f*cked. From suicide cults to burning innocent women alive in town squares, it all started here.

Yes, I just said, out loud, I want a Sabrina the Teenage Witch reboot. But before you laugh at me, hear me out. I thought the idea of a “dark and gritty” Sabrina reboot in the comics to be about as bad an idea as I had ever heard. Then a good friend insisted I read the first arc. Holy shit. It is like the movie The Witch crossed with classic Buffy and mixed in with some really, genuinely creepy shit. I don’t know how it works, I don’t know why it works, but all I can say it, it works, and really well.

If the show could maintain the palpably dark vibe of the comic reboot, it would be like Jessica Jones crossed with Buffy crossed with The Witch, and that it a show I would watch the shit out of.

Conan

I fight close to naked, too. Screws my enemies all up because of how uncomfortable it is and I tend to win.

Going old school on you. I know, I know, it’s another one that would be very Game of Thrones, but people (myself included) need to stop comparing all fantasy now to GOT. That isn’t fair to all fantasy or to GOT.

As far as comic book shows 2016 go, Daredevil and Jessica Jones seem to be killing it, but what about focusing on a lesser known (yet still beloved) character? I know making a Conan show after the somewhat bland movie reboot may seem unlikely (and it is) we must not forget, this dude was doing the medieval shit WAY before Game of Thrones was, and at the heart of it, Conan is a badass character with a badass story. Sex, violence, and vengeance (plus monsters!) That is a no fail scenario, and a perfect note to end the list on.

So what comic book would you look to see as a TV show somewhere down the line? Hit up the comments and let us know!