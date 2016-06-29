Transformers: Combiner Wars Prelude is Moody and Amazing

Before Michael Bay stepped in and sullied this franchise, let’s take a moment to recall the glory that was (and still is) the Transformers. I am a generation one fan myself, and often found myself staging awesome GI-Joe versus Transformers battles across my living room floor much to my Mother’s chagrin. Heck, even the Beast Wars show was amazing, and kept the momentum of gen one going with an all new twist. Since then there have been a few new Transformers shows, but Combiner Wars looks like something all gen-one and Transformers fans in general will love.

Focusing on the old school rivalry between the Autobots and the Decepticons and who won “the great war” we always hear about, Combiner Wars looks to take these “robots in disguise” to some dark new places we have only tread upon lightly before as fans. This Machinima made series, which looks to throw some wrenches into the Transformers formula we all know and love so much. What exactly do I mean by that? Fans, get ready for this, you might wanna sit down.

Starscream is no longer a bad guy.

I know, I know, I hissed when I first heard it too, but you need to understand, these people love this series as much as we do, so we have to wait and see before we cast our judgmental nerd vote. If the final product is reflected in this motion comic prelude, I can’t wait to see what Combiner Wars brings to the Transformers table.

Anything will be better than Bay.