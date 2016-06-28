Mr. Robot was one of those “out of nowhere” shows. In a time when AMC, HBO, and Netflix own the TV world, who had any inkling that a show about a hacker on the USA network would be one of the best shows of last year. Yet few can argue that it was. From the almost inhuman gaze of the protagonist played brilliantly by Rami Malek (who you get to watch die brutally in Until Dawn, by the way) to the rise again of Christian Slater (which is another thing none of us would have predicted post his Alone in the Dark movie) Mr. Robot itself is a kind o a paradox. An intelligent show that seemingly shouldn’t exist in the landscape of bleak, violent, thoughtless TV, yet it does anyway.

Well, above is the trailer for the show’s second season, and it looks to give us some insight into how things are going now that the FBI is involved with their goings-on. To say anymore might spoil it for you fans so check it out.

Season two of Mr. Robot debuts on July 13th on USA network.