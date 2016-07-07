When I first heard about the portable, phone game, Pokemon Go I was impressed. The idea of an augmented reality game that had you actually using your phone and real location to catch actual Pokemon (as seen through your phone’s camera lense) seemed like an awesome idea. Even the demo they first showed made it look like some next level shit. Chasing down Pokemon through the streets and backwoods of your local haunts. Well, the game has come out (get it here) and the one thing that has both surprised and slightly disappointed me is just how many Pokemon you can capture while taking a shit. Not even kidding. I wasn’t exactly combing the back streets of my neighborhood. These things were coming to me.

But let it be known, I went at this game with very little shits given (figuratively speaking, oddly enough) which is why I am the perfect person to review it. You see, I was not much of a fan growing up. I don’t own a mock Pokeball and I know the names of about five of the things, tops. So I TRULY went at Pokemon Go with no bias, though with a strong knowledge and respect for the fan base and material. But it boils down to this: you take some snaps of some somewhat cool, 3D looking Pokemon. There are micro-transactions for those who want to blow ACTUAL cash to buy more Pokemon (or things used to lure them). It really is that simple.

Fun but not quite as challenging or immersive as people (myself included) first thought this augmented reality experience would be. Die hard fans will jizz in their pants and others new to the party will be intrigued by the hook of the VR feel of it all, but it wears thin pretty quick. Now if you’ll excuse me, I need to go pop a squat and catch a Snorlax. Maybe I like it more than I lead on….