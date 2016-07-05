Before you even see any image of this a Tim Burton Game of Thrones creation, you probably already have images in your head. And I’m sure those images are glorious. Just like the ones we came up with when we first read the books.

But, you don’t have to imagine what Tim Burton would have done to the main characters of Game of Thrones because artist Xenia Rassalova has done the work for us, and awesome work it is.

The series of Tim Burton Game of Thrones illustrations was commissioned by Obsev, who deserves all the credit for thinking of this cool, “why didn’t I think of this first” mashup.

Daenerys and Drogon

I’m assuming this is Drogon, btw.

Jon Snow

Cersei and Jaime

The most evil villainess ever (?) together with the tormented golden boy. I can’t help it – same as you, probably – but I can’t hate Jaime with a passion.

Tyrion

Bran

Some may find Bran bland, but there is no going around the fact that he plays a central role. So, if you’re one of them, get over it. He’s the three-eyed raven now. Beat that.

White Walker

Probably the easiest to adapt to the Tim Burton style?

Whoever your favorite or despised character is, they will level up with a Tim Burton makeover for sure.

For more, head over to Obsev.