Tune In, Techies! Don’t Miss These 5 New Fall TV Shows

The beginning of the fall months signals the changing of the seasons and, arguably more importantly, the changing of TV seasons as well. And if what we’ve seen so far is any indication, the bright and colorful shows of this fall’s entertainment offerings will not disappoint—especially for tech lovers. From mystery to drama to comedy to sci-fi, technophiles have plenty of new TV shows to binge on this season.

Here are the top five new shows you need in your TV lineup this fall.

New fall TV shows

Westworld



HBO’s Westworld takes artificial intelligence to the next level. Westworld, the show’s namesake, is a Western-themed amusement park completely inhabited by robotic hosts who look and act human. High-roller human guests pay top dollar to live out their fantasies in the lawless Wild West without any retribution or guilt from the hosts. They can become outlaws, shoot bandits, or go crazy at the saloon. The host’s memories are wiped each night, but after a software update in the first episode, they begin remembering pieces of the horrible things the human tourists have been doing to them.

Unique from other artificial intelligence shows, Westworld is filmed from the perspective of the artificial intelligence, starring Evan Rachel Wood as the robotic host Dolores. Remy Carreiro compares it to the movie Jurassic Park, and claims Westworld is HBO’s attempt at replicating the rampant success of Game of Thrones.

Photo



MacGyver

The original ‘80s action-adventure television series is getting a fresh reboot with the 2016 MacGyver, which made ForeverGeek’s list of the best new sci-fi shows. The new MacGyver tells the origin story of Angus “Mac” MacGyver (Lucas Till) as a secret government operative for the Phoenix Foundation. But, unlike the original, Mac doesn’t complete missions alone. He now has a skilled team helping him, including a gun-toting sidekick.

MacGyver’s ingenious use of common items that first made his name synonymous with inventive repairs is still a staple plot motif in this modern remake. The first episode shows Mac setting off a fire alarm with tin foil and using soot and tape to lift a fingerprint. Look out for the character Riley Davis (Tristin Mays)—she’s an ex-convict computer hacker recruited to join Mac’s team who you’re bound to love.

Photo

The Great Indoors

Joel McHale of The Soup and Community stars in The Great Indoors as Jack Gordon, a veteran adventuring travel reporter for Outdoor Limits magazine. When the changing digital landscape causes circulation to drop, Jack’s boss assigns him to a desk job at the magazine’s Chicago office, where he supervises a team of millennials for the digital department of the magazine.

Techies young and old will appreciate the jokes that broach the great digital divide. The young online team creates trending listicles, interviews each other for their own podcasts, and lives life on social media. They fall victim to more than a few millennial clichés, like receiving an award for participation or getting offended by any criticism. But Jack is the butt of his fair share of jokes, too. As a man in his forties who resists adapting to the digital age, there is more than enough to poke fun of as he grapples with why his employees live life writing about the outdoors yet never actually going outside.

Photo



Timeless

In the show Timeless, history professor Lucy Preston (Abigail Spencer) is tasked by the government to stop villainous mastermind Garcia Flynn (Goran Visnjic) who has stolen a top-secret time machine. In the first episode Garcia has traveled to New Jersey in May 1937—the time and location of the Hindenburg passenger airship crash—to change the course of history. Lucy, along with a bodyguard and a scientist uses an old prototype of the time machine to try to stop Garcia.

In future episodes, the team follows Garcia to other major events, including Abraham Lincoln’s assassination and the Watergate political scandal. Naturally, like any good time-travel entertainment, the heroes begin to discover that any slight alteration they make in the past can have extraordinary consequences on the present.

Photo



Bull

Loosely based off the early career of popular psychologist and television personality Dr. Phil McGraw, Bull stars Michael Weatherly as Dr. Jason Bull, a psychologist and jury consultant. Bull runs Trial Analysis Corporation, a consulting firm that lawyers hire for its expertise in taking advantage of the legal system.

The show begins with Bull and his team working on a case of a high school student wrongly accused of murdering a classmate. Bull has a keen sense of intuition, allowing him to often predict what the trial participants are thinking. And what he can’t predict, his employees uncover by utilizing high-level technology, including case-analysis algorithms and a data-gathering system that can deduce the intentions of potential jurors.

Photo



That’s a wrap! Now grab your favorite snacks and get your DVR ready because you’ve got some work to do. When the exciting worlds of futuristic tech and well-written TV combine, it can only mean good things. So, which of these shows will you watch first? Let us know in the comments.

This post was written by Alice Williams who has an MA in Communication Studies and enjoys writing on business, tech, and social media. She is currently based in Salt Lake City where she enjoys going on hikes with her husband. She can be found on Twitter at 1alicehw.