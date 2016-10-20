Red Dead 2 Drops First Teaser Trailer and It’s Breathtaking

Few gaming experiences have touched the experience that was Red Dead Redemption. up there with Last of Us as the best games ever made, easily. Many Rockstar fans of Red Dead fans have been chomping at the bit to get a hint of what Red Dead 2 would be, and it seems today, we finally got some solid answers.

Well, not really. We just got a teaser trailer but for fans as rabid as us, this is enough to hold us over for now, as it looks stunning.

Here are a quick overview of what I hope this game is about:

We go back in time to when John rolled with his posse of bastards and we get to live out the misbegotten youth as an evil and young John Marston. On top of that, imagine if they let you switch between the different players in his posse GTA V style, with each member of the posse having a different and unique old west skill (i.e some are better with horses, some are better with a shot, some can tame animals, etc) and you could easily top what was already one of the best games ever made.

But this is Rockstar so I am assuming every expectation I have will be met and exceeded because that is just what they do. Sadly, now the REAL waiting begins. My fellow cowboy companion Jamie said it best this morning.

Gonna be a long year.

(Edit, update: rumors are swirling that a certain someone we love will, indeed, be playable. More on this to come….)