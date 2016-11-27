The Most Awesome Nintendo Websites

Nintendo has a special place in the hearts of all gamers. Who doesn’t remember stomping goombas and collecting coins in the original Super Mario Bros.? How can we ever forget pointing a light gun at the screen, shooting down ducks in Duck Hunt and the frustration that came with having your dog laugh at you?

Believe it or not, we wouldn’t even have a game industry if it weren’t for Nintendo. After the gaming crash that started with tanking sales for Atari, Nintendo made a number of hit arcade games (including the original Mario Bros. and Donkey Kong), and they translated that arcade success into the living room as well. With the launching of the Nintendo Entertainment System, Nintendo established itself as a powerhouse in the gaming industry.

With all of that success comes plenty of fans. Nintendo has established, for example, Club Nintendo which is a site that rewards gamers with bonus points based on what they play. However, there are a number of fan sites launched through WordPress hosting that have been established as well. In this post, we’re going to take a look at the most awesome of the Nintendo fan sites. Let’s get started!

This site is more like a one-stop shop for all of the latest news coverage when it comes to Nintendo. Want to know when the next system is releasing and how much it’ll be? GoNintendo is the place to go for sure. So the next time you’re wondering about a Nintendo factoid, go here first.

The latest craze in Nintendo fandom has been to engage in the thriving papercraft scene. This basically allows you to search for and download the latest guides so that you can build a figure that represents your fandom best–all without having to spend a single cent.

Some people might not know this, but Nintendo actually published a comics series in the early ’90s which has since gone out of print. The awesome thing, though, is that dedicated fans have made scans of the issues and are now offering them online for anyone to download–totally for free. How awesome is that?

This site is made up of interviews conducted by Nintendo’s former president and CEO, Satoru Iwata. Throughout the series of interviews, Iwata can be seen asking burning questions to developers. From inquiries about upcoming games to information about new systems, Iwata’s interviews now serve as a memorial of the late video game pioneer. Both video footage and audio transcript are available for visitor’s entertainment.

This wiki is completely dedicated to all things Nintendo, specifically the world of Super Mario. One of the most popular threads in this Wiki is about the Nintendo Comics Systems. This comic series was published in the 1990s and featured various Nintendo characters. It has since been discontinued, yet the fandom continues to be obsessed about the comic series.

While this site provides music files for just about any kind of gaming system and company, they actually have over 4,000 MIDI files when it comes to Nintendo alone. One of the best and most nostalgic ways to get your gaming on is to check out some of these classic tracks and see if they’re just like how you remember them.

This one is maybe a bit self-explanatory, but it is a site that offers a one-stop shop experience when it comes to all things Nintendo. You can get parts and manuals for your system, grab the latest toys, and just about anything else you can think of when it comes to the world of Nintendo.

Nintendo is one of the absolute powerhouses of the gaming industry. In fact, if it weren’t for Nintendo pioneering and launching their original Nintendo Entertainment System, we probably wouldn’t even have a gaming industry right now. While Nintendo systems aren’t usually powerhouses in terms of graphics, they more than make up for that with a great gaming experience.

One of the cool things about Nintendo is just how dedicated its fans can be. People are willing to wait months for the latest updates to a classic series, and Nintendo shows no signs of slowing down just yet. They’ve established themselves in the living rooms of millions of fans the world over, and they’ve done so for a reason.

Nintendo is good at presenting cute yet intuitive games that appeal to a broad base of gamers. In doing so, they pretty much guarantee their sales. As a result of all of this, we’re likely going to be seeing Nintendo continue to be a leader in the gaming industry for a very long time to come.

It is because of Nintendo’s large dedicated fan base that the web has witnessed a large number of fan sites launch through WordPress and other reputable web hosting companies in recent years. No one knows where Nintendo’s going next, but we’re all excited to find out.

