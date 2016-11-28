Who Wants a Batman Cardigan for FREE?

by 12 Comments

batman cardigan giveaway

Are you feeling Christmas-y?

Yes? No?

Whatever you answer, doesn’t the idea of wearing a Batman cardigan make you feel warm and fuzzy inside? Or maybe not, since you putting that phrase and Batman together in one sentence just doesn’t seem right.

Still, wouldn’t it be cool to have a Batman cardigan to wear to all those Christmas parties you’re going to?

What’s even cooler is that you can wear one without having to spend money on shopping – thanks to Fun.com.

To end November – and welcome December, we’re giving away a Batman cardigan. You can choose either of the two below.

Women’s Batman Cardigan

batman cardigan giveaway

Men’s Snowflake Batman Black Cardigan

batman sweater

As much as we know you take the maxim “Always be yourself – unless you can be Batman. Then be Batman” seriously, we can’t deny that the world would be a boring place without the Joker. And if you want to stir things up a bit, then here’s the sweater for you: Joker Santa Sweater.

ugly christmas sweater

And of course, Wonder Woman cannot be left out.

wonder woman sweater

Like what you see? There’s more here, and if you’re going to a fancy event and yet want to spice things up a bit, you should check out Fun.com’s new line of superhero suits.

Now, are you ready to get your hands on a Batman cardigan? (Why not the others? Because Batman.)

Some things to take note of:

  • The giveaway starts today, November 28 and ends on December 4.
  • The winner will be announced on December 5.
  • Participants should be in the U.S. and Canada.
  • You can tweet once a day, every day.

Check out the widget below to send in your entries. Good luck!

a Rafflecopter giveaway

Comments

  10. I would wear this to work because the last few years we’ve had ugly Christmas sweater contests and I know for sure this would be a hit with all my comic book friends & it would easily get the top vote! I would also wear it on Christmas day when my wife and I are opening our gifts.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please prove you're human *