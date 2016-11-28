Are you feeling Christmas-y?

Yes? No?

Whatever you answer, doesn’t the idea of wearing a Batman cardigan make you feel warm and fuzzy inside? Or maybe not, since you putting that phrase and Batman together in one sentence just doesn’t seem right.

Still, wouldn’t it be cool to have a Batman cardigan to wear to all those Christmas parties you’re going to?

What’s even cooler is that you can wear one without having to spend money on shopping – thanks to Fun.com.

To end November – and welcome December, we’re giving away a Batman cardigan. You can choose either of the two below.

Women’s Batman Cardigan

Men’s Snowflake Batman Black Cardigan

As much as we know you take the maxim “Always be yourself – unless you can be Batman. Then be Batman” seriously, we can’t deny that the world would be a boring place without the Joker. And if you want to stir things up a bit, then here’s the sweater for you: Joker Santa Sweater.

And of course, Wonder Woman cannot be left out.

Like what you see? There’s more here, and if you’re going to a fancy event and yet want to spice things up a bit, you should check out Fun.com’s new line of superhero suits.

Now, are you ready to get your hands on a Batman cardigan? (Why not the others? Because Batman.)

Some things to take note of:

The giveaway starts today, November 28 and ends on December 4.

The winner will be announced on December 5.

Participants should be in the U.S. and Canada.

You can tweet once a day, every day.

Check out the widget below to send in your entries. Good luck!

a Rafflecopter giveaway

