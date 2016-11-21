There are times when I just feel like throwing my phone away to get away from all the crap on social media, the drama, and the never ending reminders that our world is eff-ed. Unfortunately (or not?), the temptation is usually fleeting, and I only end up disconnecting for a while.

It’s not that I’m addicted, no. I can stop using my phone to go online anytime I want. Anytime. I can even say with confidence that I can stop playing mobile games whenever I want. With absolute conviction.

Of course, there’s work to consider, too. I can’t possibly be without my mobile phone because of work.

Mobile data is necessary to live a better life, right? It’s a necessity, not a luxury; not an addiction. Never…

Makes you think…what if our favorite movies made use of smartphones (obviously movies of old)? Wouldn’t it have been more fun for the actors? Wouldn’t it the plots have been interesting? Yes or no, you’ll find out with the following web comics featuring films that would have been better with mobile data.

Films That Would Have Been Better With Mobile Data

LoTR

The definition of LoTR marathons would have changed forever. That’s all I have to say.

Psycho

Then again, we know how reliable Trip Advisor reviews are…

Fight Club

Selfies and Instagram or Facebook FTW! Then again, the first rule of Fight Club should have prevented this.

Someone should actually make these films. Someone who has a lot of time on their hands.

On another note, what movie would you add to this list? For inspiration (and Monday reading as you settle in at work), check out this Reddit thread.

Also read: 6 Geek Movies That Deserve a Reboot

Source