Win Nerdy Jewelry from Boutique Academia

How’s your Christmas shopping going?

(Me: Oh, is it that time already?)

If you’re like me who has trouble with Christmas shopping and yet you have some names to cross off a list before the holidays, grab this chance to make life a bit easier. Especially if the people on your list are just as geeky as you are.

This week, we have Maile of Boutique Academia to thank for an awesome giveaway. Maile is not a stranger to us. In fact, she has been very generous to ForeverGeek readers in the past by sharing gift certificates and discounts.

This time, she’s giving away even more: at $75 gift certificate which one of you can use to purchase shiny nerdy jewelry from the store.

If you’re not familiar with Boutique Academia’s pieces, you’re missing out. But we’ll fix that. I have a feeling these shiny pieces will make your eyes twinkle.

This pendant has the solar spectrum microprinted on a translucent disc within a steel-glass locket. When worn, it looks like a silver pendant with a dark interior, matching everything. But when you hold it up to the light, you see a magnificently detailed rainbow with tiny black lines representing the chemical makeup of our sun.

Feel like going beyond the wonders of the sun? Then this mesmerizing Universe Necklace is just the thing for you. It also looks black when you wear it, but when sunlight touches it, you’ll see that amazingly detailed image.

Forget cute heart-shaped pendants. This pendant is as close to real as you can get. Other pendants can eat their hearts out.

Today, I learned something:

Tardigrades, also known as the “water bears,” are possibly the most resilient known animal. They can withstand temperature ranges from 1 K (−458 °F; −272 °C) to about 420 K (300 °F; 150 °C), pressures about six times greater than those found in the deepest ocean trenches, ionizing radiation at doses hundreds of times higher than the lethal dose for a human, and the vacuum of outer space. They can go without food or water for more than 30 years, drying out to the point where they are 3% or less water, only to rehydrate, forage, and go on with their lives.

How awesome is that? Since I doubt we can get our hands on real tardigrades, this pendant will do very nicely.

Here are two more items I think you’ll like…

Something every Orphan Black fan ought to have, don’t you think?

Simple. Understated. The basis of some of the most amazing creations of nature.

Are you thinking of the happiness you’ll be spreading around by giving away these pieces? Or maybe you’re thinking of wearing them yourself – can’t blame you for that.

Before we jump into the giveaway details, though, there’s a little something more for you.

You can get 5% off when you buy anything if you enter this coupon code at checkout before 11/20: forevergeek2016.

Also, follow Boutique Academia on social media for future discounts and be the first to hear about some pretty awesome stuff coming out soon (like Women-in-STEM Christmas ornaments!).:

Now, are you ready?

We’re giving away a $75 gift certificate to one reader.

The giveaway starts today, November 14 and ends on Sunday, November 20. The winner will be announced on Monday, November 21.

As usual, you can tweet once a day, every day to increase your chances of getting that $75 gift certificate.

Good luck! The Rafflecopter widget awaits you.

a Rafflecopter giveaway

