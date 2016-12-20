The Absolute Gift List for DC Comics Fans

With Christmas coming up, we’re all in a rush to buy presents. But it’s important to make sure that every present is aligned with the receiver’s taste, interests and – why not? – obsessions. That’s why we have searched all over to find the best presents for DC Comics fans. Take your picks!

DC Converse All Stars

The Converse All Stars are definitely the absolute unisex shoes of the 20th century. In fact, the iconic sneakers are turning a century old in 2017, 100 years during which we’ve seen them adorn the feet of celebrities, subculture superheroes, and even the First Lady of the USA in the face of Michelle Obama. In an exclusive interview to Couponbox, senior curator at the BATA Shoe Museum Elizabeth Semmelhack reveals how women used to borrow them from their boyfriends back in the day and gradually claimed them as their own fashion item. Along with a number of thematic releases, Converse has a complete DC line out there, and there are plenty to choose from: High-top Superman Chuck Taylor’s, low-cut Wonder Woman All Stars, Joker sneakers and even Joker vs Batman kids’ shoes. Our favorite is the DC Comics Squad High Top featuring the Suicide Squad Joker in a bold, colorful design.

Figures Galore

Action figures and figurines have always been the staple of comics merchandise. They also have the added benefit of usually being collector’s items. According to Investopedia, the future prices of collectibles are affected by the number of remaining copies in circulation, their condition, any provable special history associated with it and of course, demand. This year there are plenty of figures to choose from, including Pop! Vinyl figures and more classic offerings. One item that stands out is for its cheeky sexiness is the Suicide Squad Harley Quinn Nendroid Figure (fully articulated and posable too!). A more classic choice is the Bandai Tamashii Nations Figurearts Batman, with interchangeable hand parts and a grapple gun. And the KotoBukiya Animated Artfx Statue just looks perfect.

Whimsical Ideas

If the DC comics fan you have in mind appreciates the odd and the humorous (and chances are s/he will), there’s also plenty to choose from. A search on Etsy will find you gems such as a Superman on the Toilet poster or the Batman bra. But there’s more to choose from across the internet, from Wonder Woman aprons to Batman ice cube sets. For Green Lantern fans, there are Green Lantern watches as well as replicas of the green power ring prop available – and even – why not? – actual green lanterns. If you have access to a 3D printer, you can’t go wrong with choosing one of the hundreds of DC-related designs on 3D model databases such as yeggi and Thingiverse. Our picks are the Robin Shurikens and Hawkgirl’s mace, which is available as a battery-fueled color-changing spiked mace print. In fact, in the summer of 2015, Launzer launched the first Batman 3D prints officially licensed by DC, which include figurines and a Batman bust.