Dead Rising 4 Review

When the Xbox 360 was released in 2005 I had no interest in getting this next generation console. That all changed when I saw the trailers for a game called Dead Rising. This was the game that influenced me to purchase this console as it took place in a small town called Willamette. You were sent into this town to figure out what has happened to its inhabitants and take pictures of the unfolding story.

There have been more than a few sequels to this great franchise and the latest installment is Dead Rising 4. But is this a game that will sell the Xbox One or will you go back to the 360 in order to get your zombie fix?

Dead Rising 4 has you playing as the one and only Frank West as the once great photojournalist has fallen from grace. He now teaches a photojournalism at a local college and one of his students by the name of Vicky Chu needs his help. She has gotten word of a compound that is located on the outskirts of a small town called Willamette. Frank has been dragged along as Vick thinks that there is a real story there and before you know it you are exploring this facility. They explore the facility as they find out that these people are experimenting on zombies as well as humans. What is this group trying to do?

After escaping from this facility Frank West becomes a wanted man as he becomes a fugitive accused of terrorism. A few months later close to Christmas he is tracked down and found by Brad Park who is an agent of the ZDC. It seems that a massive outbreak has taken place in the small town of Willamette and they are sent to investigate. As their chopper makes a final approach it is shot down by a missile. The two survive the crash but now find themselves stranded in a town that is overrun by a horde of zombies. Will you be able to make it out of this mess alive while reporting the story of the century or will you succumb of the growing mob of the undead?

There are many different features of this game that set it apart from its predecessors. For one the selection screens have been streamlined as you can switch from ranged weapons to melee in the heat of battle. You can also use medical items with a push of the downpad so if you find yourself low on health you can heal yourself before you die.

Another new feature of this game is the investigations as you will find a room that you need to take pictures in order to corroborate your story. The camera has two new filters which are night vision (allowing you to see even in total darkness) and a spectrum analyzer. The last one is key as it can see things that the normal eye cannot and will help you hack door codes and laptops. There is even a selfie mode as well if you wanted to take a picture with a zombie which is really quite enjoyable.

One of the best features of this game is that there isn’t a time limit anymore. Gone is the clock settings as you do not have to look at the clock in order to complete certain objectives. You can explore as much as you want as you don’t just have the mall to explore but the entire town of Willamette. You can play the game as you want by either focusing on the story and getting through it or exploring and looking for side objectives.

Weapons are a big part of any of the Dead Rising games and this has no shortage of weapons. From regular weapons such as knives and guns to combo weapons that can inflict lots of damage there are more than a few ways to dispatch the undead in this installment. You can even create combo vehicles in this installment and some of these will clear a path thru these rotted corpses like a hot knife through butter.

One of the new additions to the game has is the exo suit which is a suit of powered armor that can inflict damage to the hordes of zombies.

There are also unique weapons that can only be wielded once you have the suit on and these are devastating. From melee weapons to some of the best ranged weapons you will have no problem mowing down zombies and humans alike.

This review barely scratches the surface of this amazing game. If you own an Xbox One you need to get this game and if you have been on the fence about buying it this will be the game that will persuade you to get one. It has a great story, open world gameplay and the ability to splatter tons of zombies into red mist. For more information on this game head over to the official website and get ready to go back to Willamette.

Also check out our review of Watch Dogs 2

This post was written by Thomas Riccardi. He was born in Manhattan on a cold and wintery day and now lives in sunny and warm Sacramento. His parents got him an Atari 2600 one year for Christmas and he has been hooked on video games ever since. He looks forward to the new consoles that are coming out and has been amazed how far gaming has come. Follow him on Facebook.