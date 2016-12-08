The Rise Of The Geek Sports Games

raditionally, geeks and sports do not mix well. After all, the jocks – the sports players, the fit bodies and the football crowd – are the geeks’ traditional enemies. But in recent times, there’s been a subtle shift in the disputed territory of the metaphorical sports field. It’s not so much a truce as an outright occupation. Quietly, subtly and without so much as making eye contact, the geeks are orchestrating a bloodless coup. That’s right: the geeks have taken over sports.

A pincer movement

This has been achieved in two ways. The first is the elevation of an undisputed geek activity – video gaming – to competitive level, where it is becoming as popular as any traditional sport. The second is geeks applying their imagination, love of technology and grounding in fictional universes to traditional, physical sports and making them a whole lot weirder and more interesting.

The eSports revolution

Competitive video gaming in front of spectators goes back to the last century, but it was in South Korea that it really began to take off in front of a crowd, as thousands started to flock to the annual Cyber Games in the noughties. The launch of live streaming service Twitch in 2011 democratized the experience, allowing any geek with the right skills and technology to show off in front of their peers. Soon, new stars were being born.

Millions of viewers

Now, popular eSports games, such as Hearthstone and League of Legends, not only attract millions of online viewers around the world, they also pack out stadiums with fans who come to watch the world’s top gamers compete in person. In 2015, the League of Legends World Championship Final attracted 36 million viewers, more than the finals for the NBA.

For those who claim that eSports still aren’t “real” sports, the fact is that there is little to distinguish between the two. Both have league tables and attract huge audiences. Both require skill and prowess. Although eSports are less physical than traditional sports, the top players still train hard, work out in the gym and have coaches, and are aware that the health of body and mind are closely connected.

Big stars

ESports also has its star personalities, while fans have fierce loyalties to their team. In fact, being geeks, they’re probably even more loyal than most sports fans. Less edifyingly, eSports has also attracted doping and match-fixing scandals, just like its outdoors counterparts. Salaries for leading players can run to seven figures, while the global revenue is expected to pass the $1bn point within three years.

Getting physical

Geeks are also literally invading the parks, fields, pitches and even the high seas with physically demanding sporting activities. One of the most spectacular examples of this is the evolution of quidditch from a magical game invented by JK Rowling for her Harry Potter books (and of course the subsequent films) to a real-life sport played around the world, with its own administrative body, league tables and competing teams.

Spawned from geek culture, real-life quidditch was also rationalized and organized by geeks, who of course love rationalizing and organizing things more than anything else in the world. The slight hurdle of the fact that muggles can’t fly was soon overcome, and the result is a physically demanding, exhilarating game of skill and endurance, played by strictly mixed-gender teams, that has outgrown its geeky origins to be embraced by players and fans who don’t even like Harry Potter!

Something for everyone

Other geek-friendly sports that have gained popularity include chessboxing and Segway polo, in which the two-wheeled electric vehicle takes the place of the traditional horse in the sport of kings. Out on the fringes there’s also powerbocking, or jumping around on spring-loaded stilts, Zorbing, and disc golf, which is basically golf with a Frisbee. What makes these sports specifically geek-centric is something that probably only geeks themselves will understand; those who recognize the inalienable connection between loving Harry Potter, video games and the very idea of “golf with a Frisbee.”

It had to happen: the geeks are taking over sports. Jocks – go back to your locker rooms: your days are numbered. The era of the sporting geek has finally arrived