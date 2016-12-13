What’s your Game of Thrones fantasy life? The latest GoT trailer may have announced that “winter is here” and the final season of the show may be rapidly approaching, but until the White Walkers arrive, the Wall crumbles and Daenerys Targaryen’s dragons start setting fire to everything, there’s still time to indulge in a little Westeros-based daydream or three…

Would you be an urchin on the streets of Braavos, a landed knight fighting for the cause of your liege lord, riding the plains with a troupe of Dothraki horsemen, selling your wares on a stall amidst the bustle of King’s Landing, hunting and fighting for your life with the wildlings or leading an army to conquer a corrupt city state?

Whether you see yourself as a Stark, a Lannister, a Targaryen, a Greyjoy, Ironborn, Valyrian or Dornish, you may have been too caught up in all the adventure to consider just how much money you would have at your disposal if you were swept into George R. R. Martin’s amazing televised universe.

As luck would have it though, a handy new tool has done exactly that, calculating the average Westeros dweller’s income to help you find a role that’s within your means. We wouldn’t want you to overstretch yourself, pick a pocket and find yourself in the Eyrie’s terrifying sky cells, now, would we?

Sadly, as in any true world economy, your place in society is dictated not only by your finances, but also by your gender. The new destiny-unveiling tool will tell you exactly where you belong based on your gender and your income.

So how well off would you be in Westeros, and what would your role be? Let’s find out…

If you are unemployed

Whether you’re between jobs or taking something of a sabbatical, you might find unemployed life a whole lot more uncomfortable in Westeros. Of course, unemployment isn’t always a bed of roses in our economy, but in Westeros you could find yourself spending the rest of your days battling white walkers and freezing your proverbials off on the Wall in the Night’s Watch – for no pay. Life for an unemployed woman in Westeros is no more appealing. A dangerous existence as an urchin on the streets of a big city like Braavos is probably the best you could hope for.

If you earn up to £14,000 (~$18,000)

If your income is below the £14K mark, scratching a happy existence in Westeros will be tough, but possible. Both men and women earning this wage will most likely find themselves working as Smallfolk, tending the farmlands and livestock of Westeros’ rural areas. It could even be a countryside idyll as long as you stay out of any battles!

If you earn £15,000 – £19,000 (~$19,000 – $24,000)

Westeros dwellers on this sort of salary usually have some pretty desirable skills to their name, which come in very handy for their aristocratic employers.

Men with this level of income are likely to have roles like Bronn, the trusty sellsword of Tyrion Lannister – a mercenary for hire – and a good one at that. Women with this type of income may have roles like that of Missandei, translating and scribing for their

Women with this type of income may have roles like that of Missandei, translating and scribing for their regal employers.

If you earn £20,000 – £24,000 (~$25,000 – $30,000)

Bringing in at least £20,000 annually? Your life could be starting to get a whole lot more comfortable in Westeros, but (as you might expect) it’s probably going to get more complicated too. As a landed knight, men will need to choose their loyalties well and serve their liege lords wisely, but they’ll also enjoy plenty of income from their lands and the smallfolk who dwell on them.

As a woman with this wage in Westeros, gender issues could prove problematic. You’ll need to carve out a niche and command respect from an unenlightened population like landed knight Brienne of Tarth in addition to all the non-gender politics.

If you earn £25,000 – £39,000 (~$32,000 – $49,000)

With a salary like this, you’re basically Westeros royalty. Earners at this level can expect a position like that Jamie Lannister or Sansa Stark (before her fortunes changed) – not sitting on the throne, but most definitely enjoying the perks of sitting close to it. It’s the life of a prince or princess for you!

If you earn £40,000 – £99,000 (~$50,000 – $125,000)

If you’re earning this sort of money, you’ll be wielding some serious power in the world of Westeros. As a lord or lady, you’ll be commanding some substantial wealth, as well as people, political clout and respect. If you see yourself as a Stannis Baratheon or an Orlenna Redwyne, this is the salary you’ll need to fund your wars or your lavish lifestyle.

If you earn £100,000+ (~$127,000+)

Bringing home some serious dollar? You’re at the top of the tree when it comes to Westeros royalty. Unfortunately, as a king or a queen in these troubled and magical lands, you’ll have plenty to do, so don’t expect to be putting your feet up and enjoying the perks of your wealth any time soon.

Instead, you’ll have wars to wage and societies to appease like Daenerys Targaryen or religious sects to confront and power to cling to like Tommen Baratheon. Yeah, good luck with all that…

How well off would you be in Westeros? Where do you see yourself? Share your results and have your say below or take the test here.

This post was written by Ashley Fleming, a writer and designer who contributes regularly to the Vouchercloud blog, and loves exploring the world of entertainment.