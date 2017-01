What do you get when you have a Ghostbusters fan who’s addicted to Pokemon GO?

A parody video mashing up the two.

After watching this dude wearing the iconic khaki uniform lugging the mandatory ion pack zapping just-as-cute (okay maybe not) ghosts instead of desperately trying to get Snorlax or Zapdo, you might find regular Pokemon-catching a tad bland.

Thumbs up to the guys of Kaipotainment for this fun video.

Here’s another set of mashups: 10 X-Men Mashups That Will Make Your Day