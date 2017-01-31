Top Sci-fi Movie Locations

If there’s one thing anyone can appreciate in sci-fi movies, it’s the unique and futuristic settings. Indeed, anyone watching these films can’t help but be impressed by exotic planets, cutting edge architecture, and amazing technology. It makes us all wish we can actually go and experience these all for ourselves.

But thankfully, not everything you see in modern movies is rendered in CGI. Many films still shoot in real world locations, and can actually make for great vacation spots. So if you’re looking to book your next vacation for somewhere scenic and or interesting, here’s a list of five places you can travel to.

Keahua Arboretum, Hawaii

Anyone who’s ever watched James Cameron’s Avatar will know that Pandora is both a beautiful and deadly place. It’s a fantasy world that features bioluminescent fauna, lush forests, and deadly predators that can make a meal out of any unwary traveler. But did you know that parts of this paradise were shot in Hawaii?

The exact location is the Keahua Arboretum, a secluded forest that’s peaceful and perfect for anyone looking for a quiet getaway. It’s home to a wide variety of plants, flowers, and fruits. But here, you can have some delicious mangoes without having to face wild animals trying to eat you.

Getty Center, Los Angeles

The rebooted Star Trek film series is one of the more popular sci-fi movie franchises to get another shot at the big screen. It even helped spark a revival of interest in one of the most influential sci-fi franchises of the past century.

So if you’re looking to see one of the prominent settings from Star Trek: Into Darkness, then try booking a trip to Getty Center in Los Angeles. It’s also known as the location for Star Fleet headquarters. The place itself is an art museum located west of the 405 freeway. It features a collection of 20th-century European paintings and sculptures, as well as photographs from Asia and America. All of these are great attractions that draw almost a million visitors every year.

Vasquez Rocks, California

But yet another memorable setting from the Star Trek franchise is the planet Vulcan. Indeed, the movie reboot from 2009 also pays homage to the original series by using the exact same shooting location: the Vasquez Rocks in California. Located inside the Vasquez Rocks Natural Area Park, the distinctive formations are open to visitors from sunrise to sunset.

If you’re up for some adventurous climbing, then this is the place for you to visit. Additionally, the park also offers equestrian areas, picnic areas, and hiking trails. This location is also featured in several other films, including Starship Troopers and Werewolf of London.

Villa del Balbianello, Italy

Whether you like the Star Wars prequels or not, you have to admit they had impressive shooting locations. One of these is Villa del Balbianello in Italy, the setting for Anakin and Padme’s wedding on Naboo.

This is a historic landmark that dates back to the 12th century and is known for having an abundance of natural scenery. It overlooks Lake Como, providing a great backdrop for your wedding. Yes, you heard it right, Star Wars fans: you can book your own wedding there.

Laamu Atoll, Maldives

If you’ve seen Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, you’re probably wondering what planet Scarif looks like when there’s no fighting or stuff blowing up. Thankfully, there’s no Death Star to obliterate the natural beauty the Maldives has to offer.

The setting for Rogue One’s penultimate battle was shot in Laamu Atoll, which comprises 82 of the 1,192 Maldivian islands. There won’t be any worries of running into any Stormtroopers here, as the place is a scenic paradise full of pristine beaches for you to swim in.

Any sci-fi geek looking for a vacation would want to travel to something exotic for a change. While traveling via hyperdrive to other planets is still impossible, our own Mother Earth still has some interesting places that seem almost alien for us to see. It’s the next best thing to space travel after all.