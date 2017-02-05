Image via

Geek love is a beautiful thing but often not the easiest thing to find. To find a person who likes the same stuff you do and actually somehow also likes YOU can be tough? It sounds mean, but we geeks are birds of a feather and we long to find a bird of the same species, so at least when we fly and geek out about stuff our lover will be geeking out about the same stuff. In other words, no geek wants to wait ALONE in line at a midnight release for a game, real talk. Buy many geeks write and ask us monthly, how do we find other geeks we can pair off with?

It is really easy if you check out these five places crawling with geeks looking for love just like you.

Comic Book Stores

This one is obvious. Your local comic book shop is a perfect place to meet a fellow geek who shares the same interests and passions as you. Imagine that perfect moment when you go to grab the newest issue of Saga and you and the geek of your dreams reaches for it at the same time and you touch hands? Yes, that stuff actually happens in real life.

You just need to get out of the house and get to the places to actually experience it.

Video Game Stores

Just apply everything stated above and replace “comic book shop” with Gamestop and you get the idea. Gamers make the best lovers because everything in their heads is PVP and they always want to come out on top, pun very much intended.

Also, never forget, online dating IS an option for geeks, too. Some people think that is a cop-out but the reality is, a profile can tell you all you need to know about someone in the sense of if you are like-minded. Check out a profile, find someone who has some of your geek interests as you and you are in the clear. Just send them a hello and wait for the sparks.

Conventions

Do you need ME to tell you that the 6 foot tall hunk of man or the 5’8″ stunner of a woman dressed up like your fave game or TV or comic character is a BIG ice breaker for geeks? All you have to do is the classic convention approach, get a photo together, and whatever that person is dressed as, discuss and show your knowledge and appreciation of it to win their heart.

It is even easier if somehow you are both dressed as similar character, same characters, or even characters from same show, movie, or game. That works as an instant and non-verbal bond, which often leads to better places than that, like hotel rooms. *Wink Wink

Tabletop Game Shops /Hobby Stores

Though there may not be many of these left in the world, I have one in my major metropolis about five minutes from my house so chances are so do you too, even if you are unaware of it. Though these places often fill with men in fedoras and neckbeards, there are plenty of females who enjoy old-school tabletop games or even games like Magic: The Gathering.

You hit up a hobby spot or a game store enough, you may just eventually cross paths with your future soulmate. Not even kidding. It really can be that easy. Just comes down to the exact right time at the exact right place.

Speaking of the perfect place for geeks to meet and find love, nothing beats….

Renaissance Faires

There you have it. Hell, just two years ago at one of these things I had a genuine gypsy fall in love with me and ask me to be with her. I had my own queen at home so I had to pass, but it was that easy. SHE came to ME.

How, you ask?

Well, I had a 2 foot long black wig on, was carrying a massive sword (again, wink wink, very phallic) and had the dopest facial armor on. Now, to most, I would sound like the penultimate geek, but that is the point. This gypsy (who could bend herself in incredible ways and that still haunts me) simply saw a man with faux bravado ultimately walking around, losing himself in a fake role, and having the time of his life. She was drawn to that. Now if I could lock down an actual, acrobatic gypsy (she was not a cosplayer, she was a performer) at a renaissance faire, so can any of you, straight up.

Just be yourselves. Geeks recognize their own kind and yes, we are incredibly attracted to those very traits. Nothing beets geek love, you just gotta know where to look and now you do!