5 Huge Tech Advancements That Changed Video Gaming

Video game technology is pretty impressive. The graphics are sharper and the game plots are more challenging. But those aren’t the only revolutions technology has brought for the average gamer. There are some advancements that have meant more for this art form than others.

1. Artificial Intelligence

Artificial intelligence (AI) has always been part of the gaming experience; it’s how computer players operate, but it’s become much more prominent over the last decade and has improved greatly. Now, the computer’s interactions somehow mimic real humans to make individual play more challenging and entertaining.

Computer players are “learning” to act more human. They react according to what you do in the game and use speech that’s closer to what a real person would say. The communication is, therefore, less predictable and more unique.

Actions are also closer to reality. For example, computer characters may use tactics reminiscent of modern warfare like flanking or tactical grenade throwing similar to a real war situation. All in all, AI creates a more life-like experience for gamers, and it constantly advances.

2. Communication with Long-Distance Gamers

In the 90s, when friends wanted to play video games together without leaving home, they used telephones and walkie talkies while playing. This certainly presented challenges. Communication over these devices was intermittent at best, and if the battery died in the middle of the conversation, communication was instantly lost.

Today, gaming is made social through headsets, online chat, and video conferencing. There’s no need to worry about dead batteries or intermittent contact unless you forget your charger or your internet goes out.

3. Portability for More Convenient Gaming

Nintendo’s Game Boy came out in April of 1989, and it was the most popular Christmas gift. Avid gamers were now able to take their games anywhere, a gaming feature that’s still in high demand.

Gaming consoles and computers are great – but gamers want technology they can carry with them. Alongside portable gaming devices like the Nintendo DS, laptops, tablets, and smartphones, there are portable gaming applications that let the avid gamer participate at all times.

4. Affordability

Video games once cost between $40 and $60 when home consoles were new and dominated the market. Though some of the more coveted games carry hefty price tags, most are significantly cheaper.

For home consoles, the average price of a game is between $10 and $20. Computer games are even more affordable, and apps cost $2.99 at most. You probably recognize the feeling of indignation when you even pay for a game. Bite-sized game prices in the app store are dirt cheap thanks to technology.

5. Gaming as a Sport

Online gaming and Wi-Fi obviously go hand-in-hand. It’s opened the doors to gaming across nations, and people can play in tournaments from all over the world. Gamers often participate in MMORPG (Massively Muliplayer Online Role Playing Game), which closes the gap between players in the United States and other countries.

There are also eSports, in which world-class champion video gamers participate in gaming tournaments for a grand prize. The tournaments start out at the basic level, but eventually, the finalists come together in a huge arena where thousands of fans gather to watch it play out on the big screen. The largest prize pool for eSports right now is more than $20 million!

We wouldn’t have any of this without the influence of technology. Video gaming has officially been recognized as a sport, and you can enjoy playing with people from all over the world.