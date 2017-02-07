7 Awesome Underground Tunnels in London

London is among the oldest and largest megacities of the world. By the 1800, it was the first city to reach a population of one million and today, just two centuries later, the Greater London Area boasts a population of 8.6 million making it the largest city in the EU and among the largest and most influential cities in the world.

Among the infrastructure innovations and activities to support this enormous population and size explosion over the past two hundred years is the city below the city, so to speak. This is a series of tunnels, passageways, tubes and shafts that have been used in the past and still are today to make the life of Londoners cleaner, safer, better and more efficient. But did you know that many of these are being used as a right of way for mains and telecommunications cabling to all parts of the city? Here are a few examples of how these have been repurposed for the communications and power needs of the city:

The London Post Office Railway was the result of several attempts at creating the “Mail Rail” that began functioning in 1926 and carried four million pieces of mail every day at its peak over a total length of 38 km of underground rail. It finally closed in 2003 but the tunnels are still there and some may be opening to the public soon. The right of way of these tunnels has been taken advantage of for all types of power and telecom cabling over the years.

The London Underground has over 400 km of tunnels and as such, is one of the most extensive metro systems in the world and provides the right of way for not only London Underground Approved Cable that is necessary for the functioning of the transport system itself, but also for a multitude of power and telecom cables that are vital for the city above to function.

The London Sewerage System may well be the largest underground tunnel system in the city that has a long history as construction first started in the 1850s and continues today with well over 100,000 km of tunnels according to Thames Water. This network of tunnels is ideally suited to provide a right of way for high speed telecommunications cabling and has been used as such for the past two decades providing high speed Internet to flow freely throughout the city.

The Thames Barrier tunnels are two tunnels that you most likely don’t know about. They are two 2.8 metre diameter tunnels carrying electricity cables from West Ham to the Greenwich Peninsula that were completed in 1999 for the purpose of powering the Millennium Dome.

The Dartford Cable Tunnel is one of the somewhat fewer tunnels that has been constructed specifically for cabling, as its name suggests. It runs beneath the Thames just upstream from the Dartford crossing. It was completed in 2004 and carries 400kV National Grid electrical cabling through its diameter of three metres.

The Tower Subway, completed in 1870, runs beneath the Thames river and has a length of over 400 metres and a diameter of 2 metres. It was damaged during the Second World War when a German bomb fell in the river near Tower Pier in December 1940, and exploded on the river bed very close to the tunnel’s roof. The shock of the blast compressed the tunnel radially, reducing its diameter to 1.2 metres at the point of impact, but the tunnel’s lining was not penetrated. The Tower Subway is a prime example of a Victorian-era tunnel that has been repurposed for use as a major fibre optic telecommunications cable conduit for the city.

The London Hydraulic Power Company began installing a hydraulic power network in 1883 that, at its peak, expanded over most of central London. As hydraulic power was replaced by electricity, the network quickly became obsolete and was acquired by a telecommunications company which used the network for as telecommunications cabling ducts.