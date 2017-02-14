Romance and video games has always been a kind of strange balance that a great many developers had no idea what to do with or how to do right. A good early example of this is Double Dragon (arcade, 80s). you fight alongside your brother to help save your girlfriend and once you save her she makes you fight your brother to the death over her.

Yeah, um, nope. But luckily, things have evolved since the 80’s (slightly) and more and more romance options are arriving in games, especially over the last decade. But how many of those video game romances felt real? How many of those video game romances didn’t just boil down to a “love scene?” What are the 5 best relationships in gaming that actually do a decent job at summing up relationships? Well, we got a mixed bag here, TBH.

Here are 5 games that handle romance and sex right (for the most part).

Geralt and Triss from The Witcher series

Some games just give you someone to love, some games just toss a love scene at you, and while The Witcher at times does both, very few relationships in gaming can top what Geralt and Triss have from the Witcher series. Sorry Yen!

Theirs is not a romance broken down to just love scenes. It is complex and there is work involved and the pay off is a love between two fictional characters that feels palpable and real. But let’s not forget, you do totally bone a chick on a dead unicorn in part three so as close to Shakespeare as this gets, there is always that.

Alyx Vance and Gordon Freeman from Half Life series

Again, a relationship you FEEL grow over the course of the games, Alyx Vance was one of those characters that hit people deeply (no spoilers here) and it was one of the rare occasions when gaming just seemed to really nail the shifting dynamic between these two to the point where they very much felt like REAL people with genuine feelings of affection towards one another (even though one was a mute, apparently).

Can’t wait for part 3 when they flush it out more.

Just kidding. Never gonna happen. Valve hates us, even though we love them.

Life is Strange (No Spoilers)

The funny part about this game and love here is, I do not want to spoil it because I went at this game blind, chapter by chapter, and the love I felt by the end was very honest and realistic, moreso than the games I had played up to that point. Like, everything about the relationship in this game feels real (loss, pain, sheer joy, it is all there) and done in a way gameplay wise where you HAVE to make some of the toughest relationship choices you will ever have to make, honestly.

Just keep the kleenex handy for this game is all I am saying. Mind blowing, soul-heaving love at its most trying.

God of War and All Dem Hoes

Sorry but not all of us view committed relationships as the best things in the world. Sometimes they are fun, and sometimes, they suck the life out of you like a fucking vampire and make you wanna crawl off and die.

For that very reason, it is nice to see all those disgustingly shallow quicktime events from the God of War series where Kratos just smashes pussy like he is mad at the Gods themselves because he is. Not all of us view love as long lasting and life altering. Some of us just want to fuck, and Kratos repping that is not wholly unrealistic, especially for an alpha males. Dudes like that cannot keep their cocks in their pants.

Also, this is not a gender thing. Some women just wanna fuck, too. Speaking of women who just wanna fuck, let’s end this list right….

Commander Shepard and EVERY ROMANCE OPTION IN THE MASS EFFECT SERIES!

Seriously, game over, Mass Effect and commander Shepard win. Not only is every romance realistic and weird in some ways (date a girl who kills you when you mate, date an alien who shows you her face only ONCE in the game if you fuck her, have straight up gay sex your weird. religious parents would kick you out of the house for). It is ALL here and all of it is genius.

By the end of the game, I got a fucking achievement (literally, a fucking achievement) for bedding most of the romance options across all three games (and oddly enough, Jack, the sexy bald chick was the ONLY ONE who got mad which proves the “hot to insane scale” is true). Plus, you could gay it up or straight it up or mix and match and that is pretty damn mature for a video game. He/she was pansexual, meaning Shepard was like Deadpool in the fact that will fuck anything that has a pulse. That was me at ages 18-30 so who I am to cast stones?

Players gotta play, in this case, literally.

I also wanna take this moment to admit I totally slept with that reporter who looked like Snookie, too. I never felt more in-game shame than my virtual walk out of the room after that bang.