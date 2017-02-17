Why Gamers are so Vulnerable to Viruses

Less than a decade ago; video games were almost exclusively reserved for those who invested in consoles. £200 or more to buy the box itself followed by £40 here and there to purchase ‘essential’ titles that keep the console relevant over its five to six year life span. Now, times have changed and the must have gaming device is the desktop/laptop computer – but there are massive risks involved:

Obviously, you can start gaming provided you have a powerful PC to work with and the right software to go from office tool to games console like Playstation 4 in seconds but there are a lot of considerations you need to make before you ‘plug into the matrix’ for want of a better phrase.

For starters; almost every video game available on the modern market is reliant on an internet connection meaning, for the duration of your gaming fix, you are connected at all times with no real knowledge of the files travelling up and down your link to the World Wide Web.

New computer viruses are discovered every day and it has been reported that nearly 1 million new malware threats released every day. A virus may affect your device in different ways, it may be programmed to harm your computer and damage programs, deleting files, or reformatting the hard drive. Other viruses simply replicate themselves or flood a network with traffic, making it impossible to carry out any internet activity.

You can combat this ignorance by instructing your anti-virus software to notify you if a potentially harmful file is downloaded but these notifications can appear very frequently with a strict anti-virus program and disrupt your gaming experience – naturally you’ll lose patience with the constant interruptions and turn them off and completely compromising your security.

Bear in mind, deactivating the notifications is very much a surface concern and as you progress through this article you’ll no doubt be guilty of more crimes against security.

One major example of security faux pas comes courtesy of the anti-virus designers themselves; the ‘Gamer Mode’. A silencer for the notifications wherein the program will still deploy a warning regarding a particular file that has been up or downloaded but won’t interrupt the gaming session until it reaches its conclusion – by then it could be too late.

To better understand the risks of PC gaming; you’ll need to research antivirus for gaming and look into the level of protection they offer to the casual or hardcore gamer – anti-virus doesn’t judge you based on your commitment to the gaming cause; it is only interested in protecting you.

Gone are the days of downloading free anti-virus software and assuming it would keep you completely safe no matter which dark corners of the internet you chose to access – in the modern age anti-virus is a serious matter that must be paid for to ensure your privacy and security remain intact when you’re online; especially when gaming and creating a constant link to the internet for extended spells.