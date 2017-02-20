Gaming Skills Applied to The Real World: How Gaming Truly Benefits Us

There is a popular misconception in this world that gaming and people who spend massive amounts of time gaming are wasting their time and energy. Honestly, multiple studies have proven otherwise, actually. What we are starting to see universally is that gaming activates parts of the brain that stay stimulated and active, that would otherwise be gathering dust. It is also PROVEN to improve hand-to-eye coordination as well as problem solving and time management. Though many may stand strong and try to disagree, gamers actually have MORE useful life skills than non-gamers, hands down, and a great deal of those skills were acquired through the act of gaming itself.

How so, you ask?

Read on.

“Response Time” Improvement

This has been tested time and time again and has been proven to be a solid truth with no exceptions. Gamers who have played long term (years) have better response times than people who don’t. ESPECIALLY in crisis scenarios and such. Again you wonder why?

Because clutch decision making improves response time. And just the simple act of ducking and dodging and counterattacking in video games for 20 plus years can be applied intellectually and to real world scenarios.

This naturally leads to our next entry…

“On the Spot Decision Making” Improvement

The transition from child to adult sucks, there is no delicate way to put it. You go from having and needing very little life skills to suddenly needing ALL OF THEM AT ONCE. For a non-gamer, the idea of on the spot decision making can fill them with terror. But not for a gamer.

Why?

Because gamers have been faced with on the spot decision making regularly (look at Telltale’s Walking Dead series posted above for proof of this) and when applied to real world scenarios, that snap judgement makes a big difference. Such characteristics make it less challenging to work with an online platform like CMC Markets. Strategic thinking allows you to look at market trends and extrapolate data that you can better utilize when you realize that quick thinking and strategy factor into adulting more than most people seem to know, and gaming takes that skill to the next level, pun intended.

“Works Well with Others” Improvement

Where once gaming was mainly a single player thing, those times have changed. Most games either HAVE a multiplayer mode and just some straight up ONLY have multiplayer (MMORPG’s are a great example of this). Over the last ten plus years, players have gone from being single minded to learning how to operate with an entire squad of people online as if they were one unit.

Now granted, let’s not pretend the online community is all the nicest, most mature people. Some are kids who talk smack and want to piss you off. But let’s be honest. That is a minority when it comes to meeting up in a lobby with some peeps you respect and just decimating a map together because you worked like one well-oiled-machine as opposed to six moving parts all moving in different directions.

We can thank gaming for that life skill.

“Resilience” Improvement

Let’s take a minute to pretend adult life is exactly like the Dark Souls games because IT IS. You will constantly be berated and put down and beaten into a pulp by bills and illnesses and family drama and relationship strife. This is the kind of stuff that breaks some people who are weak and have never felt that on any level. I know I am stronger than most because I watched Aeris die when I was 12 and could do nothing about it. I watched a nuke go off and then I crawled myself from the wreckage of a choppah while being irradiated to death. I have fallen beasts so large you have to mount and climb them. those may be game scenarios and fiction but they prepare you. They really do. Something like a small family fight or some work drama barely affects me now because I KNOW I can overcome if I have beaten beasts taller than towers, be it real or not.

But throw me in a water level and I lose my shit, real talk.

We gamers are a strange lot, but we get the job done. And we have video games to thank for a big part of that. They put the skills in us without us even knowing and now those same skills LITERALLY pay off in the outside world.

Thanks gaming and HA, TOLD YOU SO MOM AND DAD!