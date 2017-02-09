I am from the film school of thought where I often feel sequels are unecesarry unless they actually carry the plot forward and evolve the story and characters. In our current state, a great deal of sequels end up being more like reboots than actual sequels. But some sequels can make the original even better in hindsight and they can also bring you back to a world you may have liked or wanted to spend more time in.

The sad reality is we get sequels to the movies we don’t want sequels to (Transformers 9: Revenge of the Fallen Risen Autobot Prime’s Sherbet Flavored Matrix, very weird subtitle) and we don’t get sequels to movies we truly wish we would. Life’s a bitch.

The following list has 5 geek movies that I wish got the geek sequels they deserved (geek means very broad things here, from fantasy to sci-fi and so forth). By the way, yes, Unbreakable was going to be on the list until this news dropped. WooHoo, see, it CAN happen if you believe long enough.

Geek movie sequels I want!

Dredd

Holy shit, why are people sleeping on this? Dredd was the best movie reboot ever, they treated the source material right, casting was perfect and the action scenes are unparalleled. I am aware Dredd did not do as well as it should have but it has amassed a HUGE geek following since the movie dropped and the comic book lore of the character is SO DEEP they have the material to do one of these yearly if they wanted.

So seriously, as much as the rumors are floating, someone step up and confirm this geek sequel, stat!

Galaxy Quest

I know people are going to tell you this sequel is happening but I can tell you why it is not. They WERE making this but were REFUSING to make it with different actors (because that cast fucking shined together, let’s be real) and they were waiting on Alan Rickman (who stole the flick) to say yes.

Sadly, it seems as soon as he was prepared to do it, fate intervened in the form of the grim reaper and we lost Rickman. With that, realistically, we lost the sequel to this amazing sci fi satire. And even if we did it get it now, without Rickman’s sardonic character it would be half as fun.

Weird Science

I know what most of you are thinking. Remake a sex romp from the 80’s about two kids who make a sexbot from their computer that teaches them how to embrace themselves and grow up. How the shit do you make a sequel to that now?

Easy. The “Bot” who just kinda leaves at the end of the movie shows back up, something has caused her to glitch back into their lives (the CLOUD!) but now they are adjusted and married and have to figure out how to explain this sexbot to their co-workers and friends. See, that shit could be hilarious. Get same crew and let hilarity ensue again (whilst also pointing out how un PC the original movie was in the first place)

District 9

If there has been one HUGE drop by movies in the last ten years, it was the lack of follow-up to this frankly spectacular geek movie. We all know at the end of District 9 our main dude had turned into a prawn (sounds strange out of context, I know) but we NEVER get the sequel the story truly deserved. What it felt like is we got a killer first half of a story they really never finished, which is a shame considering the heavy issues dealt with in the movie and the gushing everyone did over it.

On the plus side, guy who made District 9 is finishing his new Alien movie (as in actual Alien series) right now, so that is a pretty big upgrade for him. I am sure he is not complaining, but hopefully he gets enough clout one day to finish this amazing story.

Legend

All I need to say is, watch above clip. My pitch is simple, the last unicorns (protected in the film and seeked out by the fucking Devil) finally die (how, who knows, rainbow explosion?) and this brings The Lord of Darkness back to bring darkness over the land and bring hell to land once again.

Christ, you could even cast Tim Curry in the same exact role, he has aged little and make up would help, and bam. Who cares who else is in movie, make it about him and scare the shit out of us again with the greatest bad guy EVER on film returning to lay his onyx shadow over all.

Now THAT thought alone deserves a mic drop.

Check this out: 8 Stellar Science Fiction Flicks We NEED To See in 2017