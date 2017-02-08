LEGO Batman The Animated Series: Stop Motion Intro

We’ve all been waiting for the LEGO Batman movie, and for those in the US, you’ve got a couple more days to go. To tide you over, here’s a fun stop motion video of LEGO Batman The Animated Series Intro – brought to us by the same guys who created the 1987 TMNT Stop Motion Tribute video.

From YouTube:

There’s only one way “Batman: The Animated Series” could get more awesome and that’s brick by brick. Stop motion enthusiasts Kyle Roberts and Nathan Poppe are back with their latest reimagined ’90s cartoon opening credits. This time they’ve given it a LEGO twist because “The LEGO Batman Movie” hits theaters Feb. 10 and nobody’s looking forward to it more than these nerds.

“I can safely say my childhood wouldn’t have been the same without Batman or LEGO. It only felt natural to see them combined in stop motion heaven,” said Poppe.

“I remember coming home from school almost every day and turning on this show. It’s one of my all time favorites. It was for sure a labor of love recreating this intro,” Roberts says.

It took more than 1,000 photos, 40 hand drawn backgrounds and more than 300 hours of work to complete this stop motion project. Paired with Belgium composer Joris Hermy’s sweeping soundtrack, this tribute is a work of art and a fun, nostalgic trip for Batman fans of all sizes. Joris scored all of the ‘Bad Days’ animated episodes over at MarvelousTV. Tighten your utility belt and get ready to click “watch again” to catch all the Easter eggs.