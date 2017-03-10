10 Sci-Fi Vehicles That Predicted the Future

Sci-fi writers have no doubt the most innovative minds and if you’re questioning that, just take a look at some sci-fi vehicles that exist (or almost) today.

While we might not have Doc Brown’s DeLorean, we do have the hyperloop system (from a 1988 short story) to commercial spaceships in the works (Stanley Kubrick’s take in 2001: A Space Odyssey).

Even “old fashioned” tanks were predicted as early as 1903. Then there are jetpacks and electric cars.

Sure, many of these sci-fi vehicles aren’t fully operational yet. It’s only a matter of time, though. Check them out in the infographic below.



