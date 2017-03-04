4 Clever Ad Campaigns That Prove Businesses Can Have a Geeky Sense of Humor

Why is it that so many advertisements you see on TV, in magazines, and online are all so sterile and boring? It’s as if businesses are afraid to get creative out of fear that they’ll offend someone. Well, in a world of boring ads, it’s good to know that some businesses still have a geeky sense of humor.

4 Ad Campaigns Guaranteed to Elicit a Smirk

We use the acronym “LOL” a lot these days, but rarely is the expression accompanied by an actual laugh. However, we all have those rare moments where we’re sitting alone watching TV or browsing the internet and we see an ad or marketing placement that literally makes us laugh out loud (or at least smirk at the ingenuity).

Here are a few of those ads:

Frontier Airlines: Deez Nuts

Frontier Airlines is known for doing what other traditional airlines won’t and they certainly grabbed a lot of attention when they launched a promotional campaign based on the internet sensation and fictional presidential candidate “Deez Nuts.”

The advertisement, which offered 50 percent off flights with the promo code “DEEZNUTS,” cleverly released banner ads across all platforms with a picture of a squirrel and copy that read, “Deez Fares are Nuts.” Go ahead, you’re allowed to laugh.

Dollar Shave Club: Launch Video

If you’ve never seen the Dollar Shave Club launch video, then stop what you’re doing right now and go check it out. It’s hilarious, unique, and legendary. It’s something the average guy can connect with.

“DSC shook the notion of it being a drab, button-up industry and kicked it out the window,” says Eric Siu of SingleGrain. “Today this company has over a million subscribers, its promotional video has been viewed over 23 million times, and it was recently acquired for $1 billion by Unilever.”

Lego: The Dress Ad

Remember the dress phenomenon of 2015? The one where you and your friends all argued about whether or the dress was white and gold or blue and black? A lot of brands quickly hopped on this internet sensation and created clever ads. Lego designed one of the best.

In a viral Twitter post, Lego sent out a picture of two identical Lego figures, with one wearing a gold and white striped dress and another donning a black and blue striped dress. The caption read, “#whiteandgold or #blackandblue? We found a way around science – you can have both! #TheDress #dressgate.” Bravo, Lego. Bravo.

Atlanta Hawks: Swipe Right Night

When it comes to promotional marketing in professional sports, the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks have a stellar team of creative people. They’re always finding clever ways to connect with millennial fans and their most memorable event was a “Swipe Right Night” that other teams have now replicated.

The Swipe Right Night – which was pushed on the team’s social media accounts in the days leading up to the game – encouraged fans to log into their Tinder accounts and swipe right (while in attendance) for a chance to win access to “Love Lounges” – or arena suites with other singles. The night was a big hit and garnered a lot of national feedback.

Give us more, Advertisers

If every ForeverGeek reader had a dollar for every boring and cliché advertisement that graced our TV and device screens, we’d all be able to retire before the age of 40. And while it can seem like there’s a total lack of creativity happening in boardrooms all across America, it’s refreshing to know that some brands still have a sense of humor that the average individual can connect with.

Keep an eye out for new ads you like and give us a shout.