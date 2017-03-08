8 Things We Must Learn From Geeks

Geeks are considered awkward creatures within our society. There was even a time – not too long ago – when the term “geek” was an insult. However, times have changed for the better.

Geeks are actually highly intelligent individuals who are passionate about computer technology, science fiction or any related subject or brand.

There are a few geeky things or traits, in my view, that we must emulate in order to lead a better life.

1. Stand Up For What You Believe In

Geeks are incredibly committed to what they believe in. They have extreme fondness for a specific OS or a technology brand and even cult-like zeal for whatever interests them.

That’s not all. They often have a great understanding of the subjects in which they involve themselves, and stand up for their beliefs no matter how bad the situation may be.

The world might think it is merely a pastime or a passion, but for them, it is the reason for their existence.

Not many people stand firm on their beliefs and stay confident about their goals in life. One should have an obsession towards achievement and an excitement to get out of bed every morning to work for their dreams. One should have the capability to withstand the hurdles coming in the course of your life.

2. Take Complete Control and Care

Geeks always want to have full control over the things they love. And computers are one of their most beloved objects (pardon me for calling it just an object).

They are possessive about their collectibles and protective when it comes to their sacred computer and workstation. Geeks are hyperaware of cyber security and take care to ensure that their data is safe.

They don’t rely only on Antivirus programs to secure their files on a computer. Along with that, they are cautious while surfing the web and do not allow anyone to connect external USBs to their equipment.

Most importantly, they usually have an additional layer of security by installing Anti-Malware protection like MalwareFox. It protects their computer systems from advanced cyber threats.

Also, it is very unlikely that they will call tech support in case something goes wrong. Geeks prefer to hunt down forums and search solutions for the problem, and then fix it on their own.

3. Have An Insatiable Desire To Know Everything

Geeks never stop exploring. They always crave more information and keep themselves constantly updated about the things they are obsessed with. They often read everything related to a given subject and attending any show or webinar is just part of their routine.

Geeks want to be first in everything, the first to hear about unconfirmed rumors and, of course, the first to break the news to everyone.

Even in life, you should have the desire to know everything about the field or business you are in. Having prior knowledge gives you an inside advantage of being the first mover.

Sure, they may go crazy over lot of things in the computer technology field, but they focus only on their specific brand. That means they become specialists, collecting everything about one thing.

4. What’s In The Package Is More Important Than Styling

Geeks care for necessities and the important stuff.

If you are uncomfortable making small talk and have a hard time choosing your clothes, let me tell you that they are not as important as you think.

Geeks may not be on the cutting edge of fashion and the social scene, but they are on the cutting edge of something else they love.

Geeks may not always be tall and handsome with blow-dried hair or athletic builds, but they have heads filled up with knowledge. And if you think logically and creatively, you’ll end up inventing things that change the world.

5. Believe in The Power of Reason and Thinking

Geeks are extremely curious people. They do not take anything for granted and do not accept assumptions instantly unless they are backed up by facts and logic. They are literally opposed to the notion that “mass opinion is always correct.”

If something doesn’t conform to what they believe in, they will challenge it. Moreover, chances are high that they will make the best of their efforts to prove it wrong. Call it being stubborn, but as already discussed in first point, they will stand up for what they believe in.

They think and overthink about a certain subject until they’re completely satisfied with the outcome. They can keep open a debate until you become convinced or convince them with supportable logic and facts. All it takes is a sufficient amount of brainpower applied over a sufficient amount of time.

6. Sarcasm

They are unknowingly sarcastic. Geeks can be socially awkward and often don’t understand sarcastic comments, but that’s just a one part of the story.

The best weapon they use to fight is their Intellect and it’s as sharp as sword. Their highly intellectual responses might sometimes make you question yourself and wonder whether it was for real or sarcasm.

For instance, you can watch this video clip from a popular TV series, Big Bang Theory. The character Sheldon Cooper is said to not understand sarcastic comments but delivers high-level sarcasm in his dialogue.

Sarcasm is a sign of high intellect so we should sharpen it by understanding, as well as delivering it.

7. Don’t Try To Fit In

There is no longer an explanation needed to understand why Geeks are different from others. Society may tag them weird or awkward but they are not ashamed of it. In fact, they don’t even try to fit in and become a part of a crowd.

Geeks see themselves as distinct from the rest of us and take pride in it. Due to their extreme loyalty and commitment to what they love, they only seek the company of those who exhibit the same enthusiasm as they do.

They have a culture of their own and anyone cannot just join their group unless they possess a high level of thinking and understanding. You just can’t pretend to be a Geek.

8. Be Proud Of Who You Are

Geeks are experts in their field. You can clearly see their obsession about their respective brand or subject in everyday conversation.

They devote immense amounts of time and effort to study and learn about the topic they love. They are evangelistic and take pride of developing themselves as experts.

No matter who we are or where we come from, we should be proud of ourselves.

Those were my two cents. If you have something to add, feel free to comment and beef up geekiness of this article.