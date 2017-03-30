Is “Breath of the Wild” Enough To Save the Nintendo Switch?

I am just gonna get right into it here. I’m sorry, you do not launch a new system with one or two good games and a bunch of filler. You don’t do it. I have been collecting systems and been a video game nerd since Atari. Hell, I had a Colecovision, so why don’t some of you millennials look that up to know how O.G I really am when it comes to gaming.

Though it could be said Breath of the Wild (the newest Legend of Zelda game for the Switch) is one of the best games ever made, my main question here, is that enough? The system dropped with IOS games put into cartridge form. The system has stand alone indie games you can download into any new console and they are selling them as actual games. AND skyrim? REALLY? Listen, I love Breath of the Wild but I know what is happening and what MAY happen with the Switch, long-term.

Read on for details.

Some Prerequisite (and Justified) Zelda Breath of the Wild Love

Okay, it is true the Nintendo may have very well instantly mastered the open world thing with Breath of the Wild. A map not littered with lame objectives but rather, things you have to discover yourself. The subtle things (like playing with dogs or needing to stay warm in harsher environments) make it feel very much like a real world, and the challenge and pacing are fantastic. It is very much worthy of all the 10’s it has been getting across the board. Best Zelda game ever and one of the best games ever made by Nintendo if not THE best yet. Yes, that good.

BUT (and if you read my writing you know there is always a butthole)….

People are Blinded Right Now by Zelda’s Grandeur

So everyone who bought a Switch obviously bought Breath of the Wild with it, which means, everyone who is doting over how great the Switch is are doing so through rose colored glasses. Zelda is PERFECT (literally, it is as damn close to perfection as games get) so what people are actually doting over is the new Zelda game.

If you think I am lying tell me what other Switch games are must-owns right now OUTSIDE of a new? Oh look, you got nothing. Yes there are new Mario Karts and Smash Bros and such, but that is ALL stuff we have done before. Retreads, if you will. The fact is all the hype is over how good Zelda Breath of the Wild is and not the longevity this machine will have, which is to say, not much. Please don’t take me as a Nintendo hater, I am so far from that, but I am sick of Nintendo’s “gimmick” systems, and the Switch seems like it might be another one.

I am a hardcore gamer. Head’s up….

Most of Us Don’t Want to Play Real Video Games on A Train

See that guy? That is how easy it would be for me to steal your Switch from your bitch-ass. Really.

Making the Switch mobile seemed genius, but as an avid gamer I will tell you right now, NOTHING BEATS sitting in sweats and having a marathon gaming session from your couch. Nothing. People who play mobile games tend to play phone games that are great for five minute fixes while you are waiting for an Uber. But what mobile gamers will not be interested in doing is taking the thing on a bus or plane or all that crap.

Truth is, 50% of the world is ghetto right now. In my neighborhood, if I walked outside playing a Switch, I would get robbed. Did Nintendo factor in my demographic when they made the Switch?

Nope.

Where Are the Other “Top Shelf” Games?

Remember that time Sega made a new console and made a city level. It was called Sonic Adventure and the console CAUSED SEGA TO CRASH AS A COMPANY AND LEAVE GAME RACE. Really. It’s called the Dreamcast, look it up, I still have mine. But tell me, how the shit does putting Mario in a GTA level seem like a good idea, please? If I wanted that shit (real life cities) I would go outside. Fail. And what else is there?

Binding of Isaac. Really? Skyrim. REALLY? New Mario Kart. RREEALLLYY?? What other games are people screaming joyously about? None, and even looking ahead at the forthcoming quarters of game releases in 2017, very little on Switch makes me feel like I need to go pre-order any of it. Splatoon 2, cool, that game was fun but how much can they change it?

Add to that the systems power limitations (it just came out and can release games that ALMOST look as good as last generation) and the fact that it looks kind of like a toy, mark my words, you have a new Nintendo console that, once the Zelda buzz wears off, is going to find itself on questionably thin ice unless they have some aces up their sleeves they have yet to announce (which could very well be the case).

But Please Know, I Hope I’m Wrong

But please understand, I hope I am wrong here. I love Nintendo and think they should be top dog when it comes to gaming as they came to define what gaming is for all consoles that came after the N.E.S. But I also will tell you, I have seen bad launches and system failures. Many, actually. Neo-Geo. Turbografx 16. 3DO. Systems some of ya’ll don’t even know about I have seen come and go (and still have a few). Hell, my girlfriend has an Ouya. I get it. Trust me, things with good intentions fail all the time. Just look at Bernie Sanders.

Let’s just hope the Switch keeps coming on strong and can offer more than few games to feed gamers needs. Like with all good things, we may just need to give it time.