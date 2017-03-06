The Nintendo Switch has got us excited although it’s far from perfect (what console is, anyway?). And, as Kotaku says, “Nintendo is yet again trying something new, and here we are to take the plunge alongside them.” And plunge many of us will, in spite of Amazon ordering/delivery issues.

Aside from the Switch itself, though, it’s The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild that’s impressing critics. IGN calls it Amazing with a community score of 9.8.

Of course, when it comes to Zelda, we can’t forget Link. So, why don’t we focus on Link today and look at the evolution of his character?

Here’s an infographic on the evolution of Link that will take you back. Enjoy!



Source